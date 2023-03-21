Divorced, beheaded, died. Divorced, beheaded, survived.
Such is the story inspired by the six wives of King Henry VIII in a play appropriately titled “SIX,” running at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music from March 21 to April 9.
From Tudor queens to Pop icons, the King’s six wives take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphonic Celebration of 21st century girl power.
In this production Terica Marie, who plays Henry’s fourth wife Anna of Cleves, is making her national tour debut.
According to Marie, Henry had seen Anna’s portrait and fell in love with what he saw. “However, upon seeing her in person, he was terribly disappointed and told the world how ugly she was and proceeded to divorce her.”
“SIX” has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
“We are delighted to bring the cultural phenomenon ‘SIX’ to the Kimmel Cultural Campus,” said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.
“Celebrating female empowerment from start to finish, this 90-minute-like performance transforms the age old narrative of the wives of Henry VII.”
The story goes that Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing “SIX” when they were students at Cambridge University in 2017.
Their inspiration, supposedly, was a tiny poem that goes: “Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived.”
“This is really a fun show and a fun role to play,” Marie insists. “We opened the tour in Las Vegas and all my family came down to see it. It was absolutely magical. This is my dream role come true.”
Marie says her love of music and theater began when she was just a little girl and, from then on, became something she knew she wanted to do for the rest of her life.
“I began singing in my church choir and sang in my high school choir. Then I went on to Ball State University where I received my MFA in Musical Theatre,” she says.
“You know, it’s really a lot of fun playing a queen. The only difficult part of it all is the travel but that’s easily handled by the fact that I’m doing my dream role.”
An actor, singer, songwriter and dancer, Marie says with all the wonderful things she enjoys about doing this show, there’s one in particular that stands out.
“For me, knowing that there are little girls out there who look like me and can see themselves someday doing exactly what I’m doing up there on the stage.”
In addition to acting, Marie is also a songwriter who’s already released several songs, with her newest one titled “Recovery” recently released.
“As of now I love being on the stage doing musical theater,” she says. “But someday I’d like to be heavily involved in TV and film. I’ve appeared in an opening episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ and an episode of ‘The Chi,’ and I’d like to do much more.
“And then one day,” she concludes, “I’d really like to see myself up there on the big screen!”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.
