Opera Philadelphia returns to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music stage for the first time since September 2019 with four performances of “Rigoletto” from April 29-May 8.
One of the most popular works in the operatic canon, Verdi’s unforgettable tragedy has not been performed by Opera Philadelphia in 15 years, although it remains a favorite for devoted opera fans.
“Rigoletto” is a court jester to the Duke of Mantua, a notorious sexual abuser. After the Duke harms a young woman, Rigoletto mocks the victim’s father, who then curses the jester for being so heartless. Later the Duke assaults Rigoletto’s own daughter, Gilda, and the cruel joke falls on Rigoletto.
Taking on the role of Gilda, and making her Opera Philadelphia debut, is Baltimore native Raven McMillon. Recently named a 2021 Grand Finals Winner of the Metropolitan Opera’s Eric and Dominique Laffont competition, the talented soprano has performed with many opera companies throughout the years.
“I’m thrilled to be singing this role,” McMillon says. “I’ve always loved Verdi, this story and the music. It’s always been one of my favorites.”
Receiving her MM in Vocal Performance from the University of Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, as well as her BFA in Vocal Performance from Carnegie Mellon University, McMillon discloses that she wasn’t always interested in an operatic career.
“From the time I was very little, I always loved singing – in my church and at my school,” she says. “But I was never really exposed to classical music until I started taking piano lessons. And I got even more exposure to it when I reached high school.”
By the time she reached college and auditioned for the musical theater program, someone recognized her true talent and suggested she switch to the opera program instead.
McMillon took the suggestion and, with inspirations like Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman and a few others, was compelled to move onward and upward in the operatic world.
“But it hasn’t always been easy,” McMillon reports. “As a woman of color, one of the major challenges I’ve faced has been finding someone who can deal with my hair and makeup. Many who work in the field are not familiar with the differences it takes to deal with a Black woman versus a white woman.”
Another problem that has existed for a long time is appealing to the African-American community. She says, “African-Americans find it difficult to relate to opera. I don’t think a lot of people grew up relating to the music or the people singing it. And they don’t see many people they can relate to on stage.
“Then, too,” she continues, “people often see opera houses as stuffy and someplace only rich people go. Some of that may be true so we have to do our best to change that image.”
And according to McMillon, things are definitely getting better. “Today there are a handful of Black opera singers whose names are now well-known. And our community is now in advocate roles, which is certainly a step forward.”
For more information visit operaphila.org
