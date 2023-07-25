This week, from July 26-30, the popular West Philly theater company, a socially conscious community organization known as Shakespeare in Clark Park, will perform Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona” with a musical twist.
With music by Galt MacDermont and lyrics by John Guare, this 1971 Tony Award-winning, ground-breaking adaptation of the Bard’s 16th century comedy is a fusion of danceable pop, stirring soul, electrifying rock, creative storytelling, and biting social commentary. The Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book for a Musical.
“This summer’s production is more than just entertainment,” says guest Artistic Director Shamus. “It’s a powerful response to the rising tide of hate and discrimination against LGBTQ+ and other groups. The message is clear: no one can flourish without self-love. The production also boldly confronts issues of war mongering and the ever-widening wealth gap.”
The cast incudes some of the city’s young theatrical talent, like Camille Young who plays Silvia, the object of everyone’s affection.
“Silvia’s father is royalty and he married her off in classic fashion to the man of his choosing,” Young explains. “But Silvia is strong-willed and trying to get to have her own say in how her life should go.”
But can Young make Silvia come alive for the audience in the 21st century?
“I do my best,” she chuckles. “Silvia lived many years ago, so it’s my job to make the audience understand the way life was way back then — the way men took ownership over women. Somethings that happen reminds me of what life would be like in a perfect society, but we’re trying to point out this is [what] life was like in Shakespeare’s time, and most especially how women were treated back then in society.”
Young’s own life began back in Upper Darby, where the arts and music programs in her school district were revered. And although there weren’t any professional performers in her immediate family, Young herself did show much promise in her theatrical abilities.
“In fact, my teachers were very supportive of my talent,” Young emphasizes. “And it was their support and encouragement that led me to Temple University where I majored in musical theater. After graduation, I did what a lot of people in this business do; I started auditioning everywhere I could.”
In order to sustain herself, she also took the jobs that were offered to her, such as the one she holds today at the Please Touch Museum where she is currently the performing arts coordinator.
But along the way Young also managed to capture roles in many local productions. She’s appeared at such venues as Theatre Exile, Theatre Horizon, Delaware Theatre Company, and more.
And in all facet’s of Young’s life, no matter what she’s doing, she says it’s important to “play each and every day, maybe even be a little silly.”
“I think that’s important,” she insists. “As an educator and an actor, I’m always tying to figure different things out, so I’ll admit I’m happy to experiment and even be a little silly at times!
“Shakespeare’s own plays are not silly, although this one is a comedy,” she continues. “But I do think, if you look closely, my own opinion is you might see some elements that might look silly to us. You see characters dressing up to look like someone of a different gender, others in different disguises, or others falling in love with different people every other minute.”
Still, who can deny the power of Shakespeare’s work even after all these centuries.
“No matter what he meant — in a serious or silly vein — his work is masterful,” Young concludes. “His messages are open to many interpretations, and there is so much information and speculation out there that we may never truly know all the meanings in his work.”
