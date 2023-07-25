CAMILLE YOUNG

Camille Young will play the highly sought-after Silvia in Shakespeare in Clark Park’s production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” July 26-30. — Lani Joelle

 Lani Joelle

This week, from July 26-30, the popular West Philly theater company, a socially conscious community organization known as Shakespeare in Clark Park, will perform Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona” with a musical twist.

With music by Galt MacDermont and lyrics by John Guare, this 1971 Tony Award-winning, ground-breaking adaptation of the Bard’s 16th century comedy is a fusion of danceable pop, stirring soul, electrifying rock, creative storytelling, and biting social commentary. The Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book for a Musical.

