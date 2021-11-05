Running now through Nov. 24, you can see Scout Cartagena’s ‘You Have Their Eyes’ exhibit at the Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA) in South Philadelphia. Cartagena is a multidisciplinary artist debuting their talents through their emotionally striking installation comprised of glass and conscious furniture arrangement. The exhibit focuses on preserving one’s identity and the heirlooms we leave behind.
Cartagena didn’t just fall into their work, it found them during a time of self-exploration. Before coming to study in Philly, Cartagena was a burlesque dancer in Texas enjoying the liberation and freedom of their early twenties. In 2014, Cartagena’s life dramatically changed after being diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis), a rare disease that would later affect both their memory and mobility.
“I’m losing my memory, and I’m losing the ability to use my hands — I’m physically making all the work I can before it’s too late for me,” says Cartagena. Understanding that their time as an artist who relies heavily on their hands was limited, it became imperative for Cartagena to preserve themselves as they currently are.
“Someone asked me why I make personal work now, and I like to highlight that there is a lot of stereotypes that hit people of color when making work about identity. But it’s just getting back to my roots and finding out what those are, especially since for a lot of people of color it’s hard to trace our roots,” says Cartagena.
As a Black, queer, non-abled person. Cartagena’s identity has become crucial in the story they wanted to tell in their upcoming piece. As an art student at MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art), Cartagena was pushed to explore cultural themes of identity that didn’t feel genuine. Now as a student at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, they are more inclined to venture into said roots by examining their family tree and the ways we pass on traits.
Cartagena became fascinated with non-tangible heirlooms, “There’s a beautiful glamour and softness to the idea of an heirloom. I always think about the word heir and the word loom. I feel like it’s weaving this connection in their family so they have something to look back on or just to feel hope for.” says Cartagena.
While some of us leave behind physical objects, Cartagena looks at their genetic makeup as their heirloom. “Heirloom is a big part of this show. I think a lot of times, particularly with Black folks, we don’t get a lot of heirlooms. So I created these European-esque heirlooms that speak on trauma, basically making heirlooms for myself.” says Cartagena.
Having worked just shy of a decade as a multidisciplinary artist, Cartagena is aware of the politics within the art world and how it continues to marginalize artists of color. Wanting their work to be displayed for the public, Cartagena shares their excitement about getting to do so with the DVAA, a non-profit organization based in South Philadelphia that brings diverse art, conversation, and exhibitions to the public.
“I think that we have to start taking a chance on artists, especially artists of color, marginalized community artists because if we don’t it just makes it harder for them to get the work that needs to be out there. We all talk about representation, we all talk about how needed it is, but we have this wall up that doesn’t allow them in because our committees and boards don’t give a crap. I think that’s what’s amazing about them [DVAA], is that they want to grow and improve. And they want to hear us.” Cartagena says.
Find Scout Cartagena’s work, You Have Their Eyes, an immersive installation at the Da Vinci Art Alliance this November. Visit davinciartalliance.org for more information.
