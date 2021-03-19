Quinn Eli considers himself very lucky to have been born in New York and to have had a relative who was an usher in the Broadway theaters. That relative was also head of the ushers union, which was an all-Black union.
“That meant when I was a kid he’d sneak me into the theaters and I got to see all kinds of lavish Broadway shows. But as a little kid of 8 or 9 I didn’t really appreciate it, and didn’t feel they had any impact on me at the time,” Eli explains.
Eli went off to Ithaca College to major in English, and then to Temple University to add creative writing to list of collegiate accomplishments.
“And all this time I didn’t really become conscious of the power of theater until I saw ‘Topdog, Underdog.’” Eli continues. “Up until then I wrote, put out a couple of books, and had done some writing for a local Philly paper, so I had been very much a writer on subjects other than poetry and theater.”
But his writings began to take him far away from home, and once he married and had children, he looked for a way to stay home with his family. And that’s when he started thinking more about Suzi-Lori Parks’ play.
“I think most of the Black playwrights that I was acquainted with at the time were from the Harlem Renaissance,” Eli says. “But what Suzan-Lori Parks did sort of moved me forward into what I have now, which is Jouska PlayWorks, a group of playwrights, all of whom are Black, and all of whom have the same commitment to excellence.”
In fact, Simpatico Theatre has joined with Jouska PlayWorks and created a New Play Showcase featuring excerpts from new plays by Jouska artists. The plays are presented as Pay What You Decide (PWYD) digital readings with donations going to a variety of service organizations designated by the playwrights. Ell’s “If & When” will be presented on Thursday, March 25, at 7pm.
The play, a real-life adventure, takes place inside of Damascus Comics, only there are no superheroes around to save the store’s Black owner when his oldest friend and only employee, a white woman, makes front page news. Convinced two white children traveling with a Black man are somehow in harm’s way, the woman calls police and sets off a chain reaction that extracts an enormous price for ‘Living While Black.’
“All of those stories outrage me in ways that are probably not good for my blood pressure,” Eli explains. “It’s about a Black person doing something totally innocuous and finding themselves in a situation where a white person is calling the police on them. I think it speaks to just how vulnerable we are just moving through life.
“Knowing about that incident scared me and frightened me and angered me, and so the remedy is to try to make sense of it on the page. I think the takeaway from my play is that these incidents are not isolated They accumulate and start to have a real impact on how people of color start to see the world. There’s no way these incidents can help but shape our consciousness, and shape the way we see who and what the world’s dangers are. So living in a sort of toxic ocean doesn’t do any of us – white or Black, male or female — any good at all,” he concludes.
Eli, the two-time recipient of Fellowship in Literature from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, has also served as a Playwright-in-Residence at Plays and Players Theatre.
