Composed by Rene Orth, Opera Philadelphia's annual Festival O presents the world premiere of “10 Days in a Madhouse,” an experimental psychological opera at the Wilma Theater on Sept. 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30.
Inspired by the real-life story of Nellie Bly, a trailblazing reporter who in 1887 fakes madness to be admitted to Blackwell's Asylum for the Insane and report on conditions from the inside, where Bly encountered women whose poverty, race and grief over past traumas had been mistaken for madness.
“'10 days in a Madhouse' is an acoustic work that is selectively electronic,” Orth explains. “The acoustic world represents reality as most see it, and the electronic sound world — which includes amplification, live vocal effects, sound design and electronic clips — will dramatize the characters journeys into madness.”
Hailed by the New York Times as a “striking mezzo soprano,” Raehann Bryce-Davis makes her Opera Philadelphia debut as Lizzie, a friend that Nellie makes at the asylum and a key component of the opera's musical storytelling.
But the road to success wasn't instant or easy for Bryce-Davis. It was her talent, a European tour, and surely her tenacity that finally laid the groundwork for her success.
Born to Jamaican parents, her mother was a classically-trained singer and made sure her children were exposed to music. Bryce-Davis says she was exposed to opera but not until college did she think about it seriously. Attending the University of Texas at Arlington (and later the Manhattan school of Music for her master's degree), it was a teacher who convinced her to try her hand at opera.
“Actually, opera was nowhere on the horizon at the time,” Bryce-Davis reveals. “But one day a teacher asked me why I was wasting my time and my voice, and that I should be pursuing opera. I wasn't really sure I should, but eventually I decided to accept the challenge.”
But even with her background and education, she remembers that there were very few opportunities here in America for a struggling young artist. But one day she was given the opportunity to tour Europe in a production of “Porgy and Bess,” which she gladly and quickly accepted.
“And while I was there I saved every dollar I could, and while the other cast members were out visiting all the tourist attractions, I went on as many auditions as possible, hoping to get my name out there.”
And it was working, until COVID hit and suddenly the world seemed to stand still. Everything was being cancelled and work was hard to get. So Bryce-Davis came up with an idea — an idea that would prove most beneficial to her career.
During the pandemic she produced a music video titled “To the Afflicted,” which became an official video for World Opera Day. Later, she served as executive producer, concept creator and performer in the award-wining digital sort “Brown Sounds” with the L.A. Opera and Aural Compass Projects.
Her work garnered best music video at film festivals around the globe, including the New York International Film Awards, New York Cinematography Awards, Hollywood Boulevard Film Awards, and more.
There have been many other accolades and awards that have come her way, but it's the beautiful music that keeps her going. “And I want others to learn to love opera the way I do. I often post on Instagram and I hear from people who say they never knew they liked opera until they listened to my posts. That's wonderful, and the more we can expose people to opera, the more we'll get opera followers.
“People have to leave their gilded cages and be exposed to the beauty of opera," she continued. "They need to hear it the way it was meant to be heard. Opera can connect with people, with all people.”
For more information on Raehann Bryce-Davis and the "10 Days in a Madhouse" production, visit www.operaphila.org.
