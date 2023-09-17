RAEHANN BRYCE-DAVIS

Raehann Bryce-Davis makes her debut with Opera Philadelphia during its annual Festival O at the Wilma Theatre starting Sept. 21. — Photo by Matthew Karas

Composed by Rene Orth, Opera Philadelphia's annual Festival O presents the world premiere of “10 Days in a Madhouse,” an experimental psychological opera at the Wilma Theater on Sept. 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30.

Inspired by the real-life story of Nellie Bly, a trailblazing reporter who in 1887 fakes madness to be admitted to Blackwell's Asylum for the Insane and report on conditions from the inside, where Bly encountered women whose poverty, race and grief over past traumas had been mistaken for madness.

