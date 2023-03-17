LANGSTON REESE

Langston Reese will perform in “The Tempest” at the Quintessence Theatre Group through April 2. — Submitted

Abandoned on an island for 12 years, the magician Prospero conjures up a storm to seek revenge on the sibling who stole his crown. Can these castaways figure out how to let go of their pasts and work together to realize the “brave new world” his daughter Miranda believes possible?

“The Tempest,” William Shakespeare’s titanic fairy tale is the culmination of all the tricks he conjured up to make his poetry withstand the test of time — a usurped and tortured ruler, a pair of star-crossed lovers, silly but crafty clowns, mischievous lackeys, and a cluster of supernatural creatures. The play continues at Quintessence Theatre Group through April 2.

