Her mother always believed in her. So when little Ebony Pullum said she wanted to be an actress, her mother quickly enrolled her daughter in Freedom Theatre’s acting program.
“I learned a lot there,” Pullman said “But right after I graduated from high school I enrolled at Northampton College, and then went on to Philadelphia Community College before leaving school behind for good.
“I realized I was receiving most of my training on the job, and so I thought I could probably learn more by working in the theater than I could by taking classes,” she said.
Turns out her theory was correct. Pullum, an actress, singer and teaching artist, has amassed many regional credits both here and in New York City. And over the years her talents have been recognized. For example, she won a Barrymore nomination for her role in “Red Velvet,” and a Barrymore Award for her role as Shug in “The Color Purple,” which she admits is her favorite role.
Today, Pullum is playing Adrienne in the 11th Hour production of “Soon,” which continues through Nov. 7 at Christ Church Neighborhood House.
“Soon” is the story of Charlie, who has taken to her couch as the apocalypse nears. With her are a few of her favorite things: peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer, and Herschel, her Jewish fish. This fully-staged musical is by Nick Blaemire, the youngest person ever to have written a Broadway musical (Glory Days) while also performing in another Broadway musical (Cry Baby).
“Soon” is described as a new, humorous, witty and poignant postmodern musical that reminds us of the importance of fully embracing life – even with the end in sight. Pullum, who as Adrienne plays Charlie’s mother, agrees.
“Adrienne has her own past trauma, and emotionally was not there for her daughter,” Pullum says in describing her character. “She drinks a lot, and doesn’t know how to heal from her own pain, let alone be there and help Charlie.”
Pullum herself is the mother of two boys, ages 13 and 16, so she tries to bring what she knows about motherhood into her character. “Adrienne is older in age but not in maturity or mentally. And although I try to always be there for my boys, being a mother myself does help me jump into the role more easily.”
The actress, however, is aware of the challenges of trying to deal with the technical aspects of the show. She notes, “the show is not done in chronological order, so if you’re not fully engaged or following the story completely, you could get confused. For me, that was the hardest thing I had to get used to in the beginning.”
That being said, Pullum acknowledges that she truly loves performing, no matter what the obstacles. “It’s really fun to be someone else. I feel I was born to do this, and learned so much about myself that I can use to understand others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.