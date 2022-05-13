When Melayne Finister was in the second grade she wrote a wonderful book report. But when the time came to stand in front of the class and read it, she froze.
“I was an incredibly shy child,” says Finister, “and so my mother decided to enroll me in an acting class to help me become more outgoing.”
And it worked. Finister, who was born in Louisiana and reared in Washington, D.C., eventually fell in love with the theater. She says, “The theater was the place where I began learning more and more about myself. So by the time I reached high school, I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
With that in mind, after her high school graduation she headed to Carnegie-Mellon University, received her BFA in Theater, and moved to Philadelphia when she was invited to become a company member of People’s Light Theatre in 1991.
Additionally, Finister is also a company member of the Wilma’s Hothouse Company, and is currently appearing in their production of the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, “Fairview,” directed by Philadelphia’s own 2022 Pulitzer-Prize winner James Ijames. The play runs May 31-June 18 at the Wilma Theatre.
Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, “Fairview” begins as the Frasier family is preparing to celebrate grandma’s birthday – cooking dinner, drinking wine, and hiding secrets. But what starts as a sitcom about a Black family explodes into a look at race in America.
“I play Beverly, the mother of the family,” Finister explains, “and I’m preparing for my mother’s birthday celebration. Beverly knows how to cook, set a beautiful table, and takes great pride in her lovely home in a middle-class neighborhood.”
Preparing for this particular role was pretty easy, Finister admits. “I’m pretty much like Beverly already. I’m capable of the same things she is. But as an actor I must step fully into the role and into my character. There certainly are differences and I have to discover them.
“For instance,” she continues, “I have to step into my character’s shoes and understand why they do the things they do and why they say the things they say. I have to begin to merge with them.”
And without giving too much of the plot away --”Lets just say unexpected things happen with unexpected guests” – Finister does concede that she wants “the audience to walk away from the play feeling moved. I do hope the play moves people in such a way that they are motivated to do something about their feelings.”
Preparing for any role can be difficult, in the beginning of the rehearsal process, Finister admits she felt a little intimidated by appearing in a Pulitzer Prize winning drama.
“But with James, our own Pulitzer Prize winner directing the production, I know I’m in excellent hands,” she says. “He’s the best and I trust him with bringing out the best in all of us.”
That said, Finister adds there’s a great joy in being an actor. “Over the years I’ve developed a deeper love of humanity and found various ways to celebrate that humanity. Due to COVID we’ve all been apart for too long. Now it’s time to come together and celebrate the moment!”
For tickets call the Wilma Box Office at 215-546-7824.
