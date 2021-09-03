South Philadelphia-based Theatre Exile is presenting a limited, outdoor world premiere of Barrymore award-winning playwright and best-selling author R. Eric Thomas’ original script “The Ever Present.”
The free engagement will be performed in five South Philadelphia parks from Sept.11 through Sept. 19.
They include Columbus Square, Dickinson Square, Wharton Square, Stephen Girard Park, and Hawthorne Park.
“The Ever Present,” a fantastical, family-friendly new play written for the young at heart, centers on a South Philly vacant lot that turns out to be more than meets the eye as a neighborhood resident starts collecting signatures on a petition that aims to prevent the city from selling the lot to a devious developer.
The local resident soon learns that her neighbors all have a special connection to the house that once stood there. Soon, a cast of hilarious, Philly-based characters set out on a mystery adventure that spans decades, as the play asks, “How can we share and preserve our collective history as the world continues to change?”
Thomas explains how this play came to be: “Deborah Block, the artistic director of Theatre Exile approached me about writing an outdoor play about South Philly that would be appealing to both kids and adults. I love the challenge of trying to capture the spirit of a place as diverse and storied as South Philly.”
Thomas adds he also wrote another play about the area titled “Time Is On Our Side,” which won two Barrymore Awards in 2016. While that play was about wrestling with the past, “The Ever Present” is more interested in the future, as seen through the lens of the community.
In writing this most recent play, Thomas reminds us that he wanted his audience to “try to reflect as many facets of South Philly as possible, to touch on as many cultural experiences, while also introducing a world that was fantastical and fun and magical.”
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Thomas moved to Philadelphia after college. And moving to Philly, and South Philly in particular, happened on a whim.
“South Philly was an odd fit at first,” he remembers. “But it was affordable and available. We didn’t know anyone and we didn’t have much money. But little by little my roommate and I began to make in-roads.”
Always yearning to be a writer, Thomas admits he’s always loved the magic of seeing or reading a story and through it, understanding a part of yourself better. And “The Ever Present” is a perfect example of that.
“After seeing the play, I’d love for people to be reminded of the best part of their neighborhoods, be they the small businesses, or the neighborhoods, or the public spaces. And I’d like them to be inspired to advocate for the places where they live.”
And for others looking to succeed as a writer, Thomas, a multi-award winning and prolific writer, can only say what’s worked for him: “For me, everything is a learning opportunity and an opportunity for feedback. I think there’s a feeling that writing is a career that has goals or plateaus, but it’s always shifting and I don’t know that I ever feel like I’m there. There’s s a lot of no’s. So I like to think of myself as always growing, learning new things about myself, my craft, my industry. It’s a practice, not a perfect.”
