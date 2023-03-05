It is often said that cats have nine lives.
But in the case of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mega-hit “Cats,” nine is a mere pittance.
In fact, “Cats” is one of the biggest hits in theatrical history. In addition to running for 21 years on London’s West End and 18 years on Broadway, the show has been translated into at least 19 languages and mounted in over 85 major global productions.
Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” the record-breaking musical spectacular is headed to Philadelphia March 14-19 at the Miller Theater — formerly the Merriam Theater — and presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.
Starring in the role of the magical, mystical Mistoffelees is Philly native Ibn Snell who admits before taking this role he had never seen a production of “Cats” in its entirety.
“A friend of mine had played Mistoffelees in a production on Broadway, and I watched a clip of his performance, so I did see the role itself,” Snell explains. “But I never saw the whole musical before I got the part.”
But now that he’s got the part, he’s totally enamored with it, although doing it night after night, eight shows a week, can take a lot out of you.
“It’s a major role and it’s much more difficult than it may seem,” Snell says. “I mean every night you have to find that true balance. My character brings life, hope and energy to all the cats in the junkyard where we gather.”
Snell and the rest of the cast are also charged with doing their own makeup — quite a feat when you see the show.
“We spent a lot of time with our makeup supervisor. We took makeup tutorials, and worked with her both individually and as a group to make ourselves up as perfectly as possible,” Snell explained.
“And one of the major challenges for me in doing the role is that this is the very first time I have to sing on stage,” he continues. “This is a very demanding role where I have to bring it all together. So that means singing and dancing at the same time. And, for me, that hasn’t been easy.”
But what is easy for Snell, however, is his continuing love of the dance. Starting at the age of 4, and coming from a family of dancers, his training became extensive in high school as a dance major at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, better known as CAPA.
Prior to earning a full scholarship to the University of the Arts, he earned additional training at The Ailey School, once again as a scholarship student.
He has also traveled and performed extensively in places like Rwanda and Japan.
And upon graduating from University of the Arts, Snell developed Ballet Dynamiks, a professional ballet company based in Philly in an effort to develop the next generation of dancers who are technically and artistically trained.
Additionally, he serves as the resident choreographer and rehearsal director for Chocolate Ballerina Company.
“If you see ‘Cats’ and think you would like to be a performer some day, all I can say is follow your dream,” Snell concludes. “And, most of all, never get discouraged. You may hear ‘no’ many times, but I believe if you work hard, you’ll make it.”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.