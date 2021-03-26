Rita Charleston
To begin with, Tiny Dynamite, a unique theater company founded in 2008, has produced community-based stories while breaking down stringent barriers to audience participation. Last year, Tiny Dynamite reached out to longtime collaborator Sara Outing to create a work in response to the pandemic and to the urgency of the summers’ Black Lives Matter protests.
In turn, Outing reached out to Philadelphia playwright Jarrett McCleary to share the creation and to be part of this new project. The all-original season of fascinating plays begins with the world premiere of “A Breath for Us,” a play-by-mail production conceived by McCleary and Outing.
According to McCleary, “A Breath for Us” is a unique story telling experience told through six packages sent to audiences in the mail. Set in an alternative time, the play tells of the relationship of two Black women, Josie and Ruth, during the Civil Rights Movement of the late 1960s.
Originally slated to run through March 27, the production has been extended through June 15.
“To begin the project,” McCleary explains, “we started talking about the story and maybe using that as a base. But for me, I always wanted to make sure that Black characters, Black queer characters, are always at the forefront of my work. Eventually we started talking about things like the Black Panthers and I started to do some research. And I think the thing that really reached out to me was the idea that police officers burst into Fred Hampton’s apartment and shot over 100 bullets. That was what stuck with me and what made me start to write the story.
Growing up in Mt. Airy, McCleary admits he originally wanted to become an actor but says he was always writing something from the time he was eight years old.
“I started writing poetry and short stories, but by the time I entered the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, I started writing for the theater as well,” McCleary says. “Later, while attending Temple University, I wrote my first official play.”
And still later, McCleary became a member of the Interact Core Playwrights. His play, ”The Children of Edgar and Nina,” first produced with The Neighborhood Theatre in Chicago, was one of the things that prompted Outing to contact him.
“Using the mail to involve the audience in this production is definitely not the norm, and is part of the conversation of how theater can survive during a time when all of us are being separated by the pandemic,” McCleary explains.“ I’m excited by this new form and, as far as I know, people are really into it too — using this revised history to learn more about actual history. And they can do it on their own time, which is really nice.”
In the play, McCleary continues, “audience members receive a package addressed, not to them, but to someone else who lived in the late ‘60s. Through their eyes we get to experience the story. And if you want to dive deeper into the history of these people, you can.
“It’s a six-week experience, almost like a television show,” McCleary continues. “And I think what’s been the best of all has been working with such an amazing team. It all just came out of me, and was almost scary just how easy and enjoyable it was to create.”
