On Tuesday, Philadelphia hosted the Great Stages Gala, a new celebration that unites the traditions of the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball with the Kimmel Cultural Campus Gala. Former 6abc Action News anchor Jim Gardner served as host for the evening.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus joined together in a new gala celebration to benefit the great stages of the Academy of Music, the Miller Theater, and the Kimmel Center. The Great Stages Gala — featuring a performance with Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and a star-studded lineup of special guests — honors their shared history and heralds a new era for the performing arts in Philadelphia.

