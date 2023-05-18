The Great Stages Gala is a new celebration in collaboration of both the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus to benefit the Academy of Music, Miller Theatre and the Kimmel Center stages.
From left, Deborah Thomas, Angela Bostick, chief marketing and communications officer for The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, Doris Parent, vice president of IDEAS, and Laurie Parent pose for a photo during the gala.
Angélique Kidjo and Renée Fleming backed by the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin during the concert part of the gala. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Judia Jackson, chief People and Culture officer at the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Antonio Jackson pose for a photo during the gala.
Judith Snow and Richard Lee Snow pose for a photo during the gala.
Tia Jackson and Gerald Veasey pose for a photo during the gala.
From left, Khary Abdul-Shaheed, Hiruy Tirfe and Adam Faulk pose for a photo during the gala.
Actress Laurin Talese and Ramón Jones, executive director at the Recording Academy pose for a photo during the gala.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia hosted the Great Stages Gala, a new celebration that unites the traditions of the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball with the Kimmel Cultural Campus Gala. Former 6abc Action News anchor Jim Gardner served as host for the evening.
The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus joined together in a new gala celebration to benefit the great stages of the Academy of Music, the Miller Theater, and the Kimmel Center. The Great Stages Gala — featuring a performance with Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and a star-studded lineup of special guests — honors their shared history and heralds a new era for the performing arts in Philadelphia.
The event began with a donor reception on the Academy of Music stage that dazzled guests with aerial performers as well as musical entertainment from the Tim Brey Trio, pianist/vocalist Ray Palmer, and piano-vocal duo Donald Harrison and Garrett Bruce. Celebrated Philly soul ensemble SNACKTIME performed under the Miller Theater marquee as guests made their way from the reception to the concert at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. World rhythm and classical duo H2O (Pablo Batista and Katerina Souponetsky) entertained patrons in Commonwealth Plaza at the Kimmel Center prior to the performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra in Verizon Hall.
At 8 p.m. the celebration in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts came with a performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of director Nézet-Séguin. The Orchestra collaborated with world-renowned singers Renée Fleming, singing songs like “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from Carousel," and Angélique Kidjo, who sang "Ominara" and “Afirika."
The vocalists came together to conclude the concert with duet versions of Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” Following an immediate and long-standing ovation, the Orchestra concluded the evening with an encore performance of Bernstein’s “Mambo,” from West Side Story.
