At first, he thought he might want to become an architect when he grew up.
“But I wound up being a businessman and an artist instead,” says South Philadelphia native Kash Goins. “And that all happened when I was in 12th grade at South Philadelphia High School. I had an English teacher, and she would assigned us pages to read. And when it was my turn to read my pages out loud, I would overdramatize everything. I thought I was just being the class clown and making everybody laugh.”
But his teacher saw it differently. “She told me when I got to college at Lincoln University to make sure I got involved in the theater. I kind of laughed it off, but by my junior year in college I did just that.”
Although Goins found he was good at acting, he still did it just as a hobby. But his experience and involvement with Sharon Baptist Church soon changed all that as he began learning all kinds of disciplines. And then as fate would have it, he took his wife one night to see ‘Black Nativity’ at the Zellerback Theater.
“That show ignited everything in me. I realized what I didn’t know and what I needed to know to get into professional theater. So I told my wife I was going to take classes and be in this show the following year,” Goins remembers.
“While that didn’t happen, immediately after just one class, Walter Dallas booked me in ‘Sparkle, The Musical’ at Freedom Theater. And that was the beginning of my professional career.|”
Since then, Goins has come a long way. Noted as an actor, producer, director and playwright, his play “74 Seconds to Judgement,” which has already played twice to live audiences, has been reinvented as a radio drama and will be heard March 15-28. The title comes from the 74 seconds it took Officer Jeronimo Yanez in Minnesota in 2016 to pullover, question, and then shoot Philando Castile.
“There was something about this brief encounter that was so arresting. There was nothing in this short association between these two people that could account for what happened. So I began to ask myself what really happened between them, and when the jury got together how they finally decided what the charges would be.”
The difference this time around, says Goins, who also acts in the play, “Is that it allows us to do something differently, which is listening and using clear deliberation in our speech because you don’t have the audience to count on. On radio you’re not able to tell more things with your facial expressions or your body language. So all that really allowed me to hear my own words because I didn’t really hear them the same way before.”
In trying to describe himself and his many talents, Goins says he thinks of himself primarily as a writer.
“However, over the last four years I’ve been hired by two local colleges – Montgomery County Community College and the University of the Arts — to be a director of their students productions. So just when I stopped looking at myself as a director, that happened. I’m also an actor and more, so I don’t
know anyway to describe myself except to say I’m an artist.”
