The Philadanco Dance Company in Philadelphia has been producing top dancers and performers for years. They are a nonprofit organization that prides itself in cultivating a nurturing dance environment while preserving African American traditions in dance. Philadanco has been doing this for 51 years and on Friday, December 10, 2021 they will be celebrating their illustrious 50 plus 1-year history with “Fast Forward… To The Future” at the Kimmel Center.
Joan Myers-Brown founded The Philadelphia Dance Company, Philadanco, in 1970. She wanted to create a dance company that would provide performance opportunities for black dancers. Fifty-one years later, Philadanco is a prestigious African American arts and culture institution respected for its creativity and powerful performances. Philadanco’s 50th year anniversary celebration was postponed in 2020 because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, so Brown is calling this year’s celebration 50 plus 1. The company is also celebrating being a resident company at the Kimmel Center for 20 years and Brown’s 90th birthday!
To match this momentous occasion, Film director and producer Lee Daniels will be honored at this 50 plus 1 celebration. A Philadanco alumnus, Daniels was a tap and jazz dancer at 10 years old. He was Brown’s student. She recalls, “he was a busy boy. He was the type of kid that you had to tell sit still, come back, where are you going. That’s why his godfather put him in dance. To keep him busy and allow him to use that energy.” He would go on to be involved in a slightly different kind of performance, coaching actors as a director, and creating movies like “Monster’s Ball” with Halle Berry, “Precious” with Gabourey Sidibe and “The Butler” with Forest Whitaker. He also created the television series, “Empire,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard. He will be honored for his commitment to supporting Philadanco and his success in the film world. Brown said, “I wanted to celebrate him because the city has never celebrated him. We want to do it for him. We’ll make sure that our community celebrates him.”
In addition to Lee Daniels, “Fast Forward… To The Future” has a long list of hosts that include radio host and legend Patty Jackson, Philanthropist Faatimah Gamble, 6ABC Reporter Ashley Johnson, Senator Vincent Hughes, Director of the Philadelphia Film Office Sharon Pinkenson and former member of the Philadelphia City Council Blondell Reynolds Brown. Brown joined Philadanco in 1976 and has been a supporter of the dance company ever since. She said, “one of the beauties of learning and studying at Philadanco [is that] JB and the other choreographers teach us many of the intangible skills that we can use in other careers. That too keeps us glued and to want to come back. Things like discipline and excellence. Stick-to-itiveness. Seeking perfection in your craft. All that we learn at Philadanco.”
Philadanco has been physically closed for 2 years because of Covid and while instruction and performances have continued virtually, Myers-Brown is excited to bring this 50 plus 1 performance and celebration to the Kimmel Center. This premiere will feature world premiere works from Vietnam’s Thang Dao, Broadway’s Ray Mercer and emerging choreographer Kathy Smith.
For more information, please visit the Kimmel Center’s website at kimmelculturalcampus.org
