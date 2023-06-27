MELAYNE FINISTER

Melayne Finister will appear in the regional premiere of “Lettie” at People’s Light Theater, through July 13.

— Submitted

“Lettie,” a family drama by award-winning playwright and TV writer Boo Killebrew, is being presented by the Malvern-based People’s Light Theater. Running now through July 13, the regional premiere centers on a recovering addict named Lettie who was recently released from prison and is desperate to regain custody of her teenage children. Training to be an iron welder, she stops at nothing to reclaim her family and start her life anew.

In what has been described by one reviewer as an “airtight masterpiece,” Lettie meets a new friend as she navigates the familial turmoil that faces her. Her friend Minny is also a parole, and Barrymore Award-winner Melanye Finister takes on the role of the new found friend.

