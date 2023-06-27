“Lettie,” a family drama by award-winning playwright and TV writer Boo Killebrew, is being presented by the Malvern-based People’s Light Theater. Running now through July 13, the regional premiere centers on a recovering addict named Lettie who was recently released from prison and is desperate to regain custody of her teenage children. Training to be an iron welder, she stops at nothing to reclaim her family and start her life anew.
In what has been described by one reviewer as an “airtight masterpiece,” Lettie meets a new friend as she navigates the familial turmoil that faces her. Her friend Minny is also a parole, and Barrymore Award-winner Melanye Finister takes on the role of the new found friend.
Inspired by real stories of re-entry from Killebrew’s research in Chicago, “Lettie” is a powerful, moving and surprisingly funny play about a woman who’s come out on the other side of prison and addiction. Killebrew’s story depicts a genuine yet problematic protagonist struggling to change as she wrestles with society’s expectations, her troubled family dynamic, and her own uncompromising attitude.
“Lettie and Minny have both gotten out of prison and they meet at a work training program,” Finister begins. “Having that background in common, it doesn’t take long before they develop a friendship. It’s a complicated friendship, but Lettie’s whole life is complicated by everyone around her as she searches for a better life.”
Playing the role of Minny came easily to Finister once she looked closely and honestly at the reality of the situation.
“First of all, I realized that anyone could run afoul of the law, and that realization had a huge impact on me,” she says. “And looking closely at Minny, I could easily identify with her, I could see we’re really not that different, so bringing her to life really wasn’t that difficult.
“The first thing I realized were our similarities,” Finister continues. “I am also the fierce mother of two and would do anything to keep my family together. And to help all of us become even better acquainted with our characters, we were given a lot of research material to consider.”
Finister, who is a People’s Light company member, didn’t start out wanting to be a performer. In fact, she offers, growing up in Washington, D.C., she was so shy she could barely stand up and speak in front of her elementary school class.
“When I was in the second grade, I had to give a book report to the class, and when I stood up, I felt such terror that I froze. I couldn’t speak.”
After that experience, her teacher called her mother to discuss the incident. And in order to help her daughter get over such terror, her mother enrolled her in a Saturday morning acting class.
“It was a wonderful class. The people were friendly and accepting. And after some time, and appearing in little productions here and there, I got over my fear — well, most of it — and caught the acting bug.”
Eventually, that bug led to Finister receiving her MFA from Carnegie Mellon University, and coming to Philly after People’s Light Theater invited her to become a company member in 1991. Over the years, Finister has revealed her talents on the stages of many local theaters. She’s also a member of the Wilma’s HotHouse Company, and a 2018 Lunt-Fontanne fellow.
Not one to sit still too long, Finister is already committed to her next productions when “Lettie” wraps up — one at the Arden Theatre Company and the next at the Wilma Theater Company.
“Meanwhile,” she says, “I’m totally enjoying my role as Minny. Although the play may seem like a very heavy piece, I assure you there are many light and funny moments. It’s just like life, you know. Humor is how you get through it!”
