While there are often many factors that go into making us who and what we are today, Eric B. Robinson Jr. says it was his father who most influenced his decision to become an actor.
“My father, who studied psychology but was an actor himself, encouraged my sister and I to learn how to act,” Robinson recalls. “And one day, when I was about 7 years old, he set a scene for me in which I was to envision that my sister had been hit by a bus. And then my father said I was to act out my feelings.”
According to the young Robinson, his father praised him for doing the scene well, and although the 7-year-old was happy that his father approved of his performance, he never really thought about making acting his career. However, he does concede that at that moment he did catch the acting bug.
An athlete and skilled debater in school, as time went on many in Robinson’s family thought he should become a lawyer. He did, too, even going on to study criminal justice at Wiley College.
But eventually it was that “bug” that kept coming up until Robinson finally gave into it, switching his career goals from law to acting, enrolling in Penn State’s MFA Theatre program where he was a student of Steve Broadnax, the author of “Bonez,” now premiering at People’s Light Theatre Sept. 22 through Oct. 15.
Robinson is especially grateful to acclaimed actor, director and playwright Broadnax for bringing him this far in his career. “If it hadn’t been for Steve giving me every opportunity to express my talent, I don’t think I would have ever made it this far. I know a lot of skilled actors who, even with their talent, eventually just dropped out.”
In “Bonez,” Robinson plays Remello in this chilling investigation of masculinity, intimacy, and childhood demons. Broadnax’s play was inspired by a series of gatherings at a safe haven were Black men could peel away societal masks and share just about everything from sexual intimacy and sports, to harrowing tales of police brutality.
Robinson’s role is that of a man who is a “real man’s man. And although this play is described as a horror, there’s also laughter and joy in it,” Robinson emphasizes. “But it will definitely take audiences to the edge of their seats, so we should make them aware.”
In describing his play, Broadnax considers himself a “horror aficionado, so I couldn’t help but recognize the uncanny parallels between the genre and the lived Black male experience...the terror of being deemed ‘less than,’ the pressure to don a façade of strength, the weight of generational trauma — become metaphorical demons in ‘Bonez.’”
New York born and Texas raised, Robinson has worked with Broadnax numerous times, having participated, among other things, in a reading of “Bonez” this spring. His résumé also includes stage and film work, including “They Cloned Tyrone,” “The Ms. Pat Show,” and more.
“As an actor, I just enjoy acting,” states Robinson, “although you have to be prepared for a lot of time in between jobs. So I suggest every would-be actor not be afraid of ‘blue collar’ work to make ends meet. I myself spent many days doing just that.
“You know,” he ends, with a bit of sarcasm in his voice, “they say it takes 20 years to become an overnight success. So far I’m 15 years into it!”
