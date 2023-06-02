JACQUELIN SCHOFIELD

Jacquelin Schofield will play the matriarch of a close-knot New York community in the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s production of “In the Heights,” coming to DeSales University June-14-July 2. — Submitted

Years before he created his blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda penned another mega-hit titled “In the Heights.” He also wrote the soundtracks for several animated films that garnered much praise.

His awards include three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, five Grammy Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and more.

