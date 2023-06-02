Jacquelin Schofield will play the matriarch of a close-knot New York community in the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s production of “In the Heights,” coming to DeSales University June-14-July 2. — Submitted
Years before he created his blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda penned another mega-hit titled “In the Heights.” He also wrote the soundtracks for several animated films that garnered much praise.
His awards include three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, five Grammy Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and more.
And now the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, a professional theater company on the campus of DeSales University, is set to present Miranda’s “In the Heights” on the main stage. June 14-July 2.
With music and lyrics by Miranda, and book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, ”In the Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations.
It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and desires, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
And one character who is key to understanding it all is Abuela “grandma” Claudia, the community matriarch. Actually, she is not really anyone’s blood relative; instead, she is the cheerleader and caretaker to everyone in this lively barrio.
The role is taken by Afro-Latina actress Jacquelin Schofield. A New York native now transplanted to Los Angeles for many years, Schofield says acting just sort of snuck up on her.
“Originally, I really had no plans to become a performer,” she says. ”In fact, I thought of going into law. But I’m so glad my career took a turn. I just know I would have been miserable as a lawyer.”
Still, without any formal training, when she told her parents of her decision, they were stunned. “But I do come from a musical family. My mother was a nurse but she also sang, mostly gospel and jazz. And my father was into music as well. So I guess it was meant to be.”
At that time, and with her mind made up, Schofield was determined to make her mark, so she moved to the West Coast in 2009. But she learned show business was not an easy business to crack, so she went to work full-time in a law office, and admitted she “hated every minute.”
But finally she got her first professional break appearing there in “The Color Purple.” More roles followed, mostly regional shows in Los Angeles. And in fact, she’s done “In the Heights” once before, and admits it’s nice to be back on the East Coast to perform it this time.
“It’s easy to play this woman from Cuba,” Schofield relates. “A lot of her qualities are similar to mine. Like her, I’ve always been very, very maternal. She’s very warm, the ‘mom’ of the neighborhood. She takes everybody in. In fact, the only thing that I had to learn was to walk like an elderly person of 75, and to learn to slow my words and moves down.”
And if you really want to make it in this business, there are many things you have to learn, she says, “and I put a lot of that on the shoulders of the teachers who are teaching these kids how to be successful performers.”
Schofield believes that, first of all, they have to keep it 100% real. “Sometimes the students graduate not realizing what a difficult business this is, and that everything they learn in school is theory.
“Oh sure,” she continues, “some kids come out of school and make it right away, but that’s rare. The rest of us have to do our homework and continue to study hard. But this is a very competitive business and you must never forget that.”
But the rewards, she insists, are outstanding. “When you can stand on that stage and take your audience for a ride, when you can hear them reacting to you by laughing and crying, it’s all simply magical!”
For more information on Jacquelin Schofield and the “In the Heights” production, visit pashakespeare.org.
