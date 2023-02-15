Penn Live Arts is presenting the world premiere of “Mecca is Burning” with the Negro Ensemble Company through Feb. 18. as part of its 22/23 season artist-in-residence program.
“Mecca is Burning” is a play juxtaposing 1960s protest poetry which examines our current social climate through the stories of four Harlem families.
According to Karen Brown, who has been the executive director for The Negro Ensemble Company for the past three years, but a member of the company for the past 11, the play perceives each family as it is confronted with the reality of current African American concerns: cultural war, civil war, and the retraction of equality and human rights.
“Their personal and universal realities of fear, anger, hope and love provide a glimpse into the harsh truths of the present-day divisive political atmosphere," she explains. "Ultimately, each family must choose to deal with the circumstances confronting them in order to survive.”
Collaboratively written by playwrights and poets Cris Eli Blak, Karen Brown, Lisa McCree, Levy Lee Simon, and Mona R. Washington, this new work combines many things.
It merges live music, dance, civil rights era poetry, and contemporary writings that reflect on or nation's recent racial reckoning, with additional inspiration from Ntozake Shange's acclaimed theater piece, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf.”
“My job was to create the concept, choose the playwrights, and communicate with them exactly what I was trying to accomplish,” Brown points out.
And with the production, Brown adds she hopes to accomplish many things. “Primarily, one of my focuses has been to build a platform on which to represent the story.”
Brown explains that she grew up after the Civil Rights Movement, after the Black Panther movement and after the National Organization of Women.
“So as I was growing up, these types of organizations were in their formative stages,” she notes, “and the climate was very different from what it is today. It was similar, but different. The organizations were fighting for equality, inclusion, and to have a voice that would be heard.”
And that, she adds, was the reason she created this play, as a way of giving people that voice “so that people in my circle, and all over the country as well, would hear them.
“I hope that after the audience sees this play they will come away with the idea that in this society we are all people. And that a lot of things go into determining who we are.”
Although this play has never been done before, as part of its residency program, it is to be produced in New York as soon as possible, COVID permitting.
A thriving company since 1967, Brown, in her current capacity as NEG's executive director, describes the NEG today “as a reconstruction of what it was in the beginning.
“In the beginning it was an ensemble company that supported actors, directors, producers, playwrights, and I believe that's something that should be re-established, which is vitally important to the African American experience.”
But she adds, there's a lot that goes into making a good and successful company such as the NEG.
“Of course, funding is vitally important, and so is someone who can write the grants which is one of the priorities.
“And from the beginning,” she concludes, “this was a very dynamic company that allowed us to grow and become who we are and what we have done – and continue to do to this day!”
Visit PennLiveArts.org for more information.
