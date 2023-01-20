Famed dancer Arthur Mitchell created the Dance Theatre of Harlem in New York City after making history in 1955 as the first Black principal dancer at New York City Ballet.
Mitchell was also the protégé of George Balanchine — the Russian-born dancer, choreographer and co-founder of the School of the American Ballet.
Later, when Mitchell decided to start the Dance Theatre of Harlem, it is said to have been spurred on by the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mitchell created a haven for dancers of all colors who craved training, performance experience, and an opportunity to excel in the classical ballet world.
One day, a budding young ballerina named Virginia Johnson, a student at NYU School of the Arts met Mitchell. She went on to become a member of the Theatre, and later its artistic director.
Today, the iconic Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to Penn Live Arts on Jan. 20-21, with the world premiere of “Blake Works IV” (The Barre Project) by William Forsythe. This work is the latest in a continuously evolving series.
Described as a sort of “love letter to dancers, to technique, to the possibility of the ballet barre,” this new version was created specifically for the Dance Theatre of Harlem, highlighting the diverse and formidable talents of this legendary company.
“We were Asian, Mexican, Black...I think the first white dancer didn’t come until 1990,” Johnson, who’s been with the company for 27 years and is concluding her final year as the artistic director, describes the company’s early beginning.
“But it was never about creating a ‘Black ballet company,’” she continues. “It was to make people aware of the fact that this beautiful art form actually belongs to and can be done by anyone.”
Born in Washington D.C., Johnson says she always wanted to be a ballerina, and began training when she was just 3-years-old. “Of course, at the time, I had no Black ballerinas to look up to for inspiration.
“But I never thought of myself as a Black dancer. I was just a dancer!” Johnson recalled. “And the fact that someone would look at the color of my skin and say I couldn’t do this never entered my mind.”
Johnson made sure her color never got in her way. And while still performing, her interest in journalism led her to Fordham University, attending the School of Visual Arts, where she studied drawing, film making and television production, before creating Pointe magazine. She was the founding editor-in-chief from 2000 to 2009.
Today, universally recognized as one of the greatest ballerinas of her generation, she is best known for her stellar performances in many of the world’s classic ballets. And she has received many honors for her work, including a Young Achiever Award from the National Council of Women, Outstanding Young Women of America, the Dance Magazine Award, A Pen and Brush Achievement Award, and many, many more.
Hoping ballet will become embraced by larger audiences in the future, Johnson believes that can be best accomplished by exposing youngsters to its beauty and elegance at an early age.
“And by all means, whether you are Black or white, and are intent on having ballet as your career, let nothing stop you.”
For tickets go to PennLiveArts.org.
