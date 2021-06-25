Award-winning playwright Antoinette Nwandu’s play “Pass Over” is about two Black men, Moses and Kitch, friends who hang around on the same street corner every day, contemplating their place in the world, passing the time and sharing dreams of their own promised land.
One day, their plans are disrupted by a stranger who wanders onto their street corner with his own agenda, thereby derailing their plans.
“The play is a provocative takeoff on Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’ and the biblical ‘Exodus’ story,” says Philly’s own Ozzie Jones, who directs the production.
Running now through June 27, South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile and West Philadelphia-based Theatre in the X are partnering to produce this show. The two theater companies partnered for the production in the hope of jump-starting difficult but necessary and timely conversations around race.
Jones explains that “the production will be presented in an intimate live theater experience, using Hawthorne Park at 12th and Catherine streets, as its stage, which is rather unique.”
Another unique piece of information about this play is the fact that a new version of the play will head to Broadway this fall.
“And that in itself it highly unusual,” Jones points out.”Once a show is commissioned, it’s highly unusual for another theater company to be given permission to put on the show as well. But here we are! And it may be my brief association with Spike Lee that made it possible.”
In 2018 Spike Lee directed a film version of “Pass Over.” It also played on stage at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, and later in London.
And Jones feels the timing is perfect for this play. He says, “the script explores the essential impact of living in a perpetuating emptiness. Or rather, the journey of a seeking soul.”
Ozzie Jones was born in West Philadelphia to a family of educators, academics and community leaders. His professional life creating, performing and teaching theater began as a student at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Upon graduation, he received a High Honors BA in Theater with a secondary concentration in Political Science.
After college, Jones returned to Philadelphia and became the Assistant Artistic Director to the late Walter Dallas at Freedom Theater.
“That was a dream job for me and one I’ll never forget,” Jones recalls.”I met my wife at Freedom Theater and I learned a lot from Walter. He taught me so much that I continue to use in my work today. He was a marvelous, talented and very kind man.”
Over the years, many might describe Jones in the same way. An actor, teacher, writer, director and more, Jones has received numerous awards and accolades for his work.
For instance, in 1995 Jones directed the critically-acclaimed “Black Nativity” for which he won the Hal Prince Best Director of a Musical Barrymore Award. Additionally, he won the 7Arts Magazine Award for 50 of Philadelphia’s Rising Stars and was a finalist for the Haas Award for an Emerging Artist.
Jones was also the first African-American in the history of the Republic of Ireland to direct a play in Ireland for an Irish Theater company. Directing a production of “Othello” for Second Age Theater brought him many kudos from the Irish press.
Today, Jones wears many hats and is happy to don them all. “I love everything I do,” he says, “and I look forward to continuing to do them for many more years to come.”
“Pass Over” runs now through June 28. For more information, visit theatreexile.org.
