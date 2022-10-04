Trudy Haynes was a trailblazer and a legend. When Haynes was hired by WXYZ-TV in Detroit in 1963, she became the country’s first African-American TV weather reporter. She became the first African-American TV news reporter for KYW-TV, now CBS-3, when she moved to Philadelphia in 1965. She worked at the station for 33 years and received an Emmy and two Lifetime Achievement awards. She also hosted the “Trudy Haynes Show” until her untimely death.
The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ), which she loved and was a long time member of, will hold a Scholarship Fundraiser to raise funds in her honor. Haynes was also a mentor to many current and young journalists making it fitting that this event should be held in her name. The scholarship funds will be awarded to a Black student majoring in journalism or a related field. This event goes along with her wishes to be celebrated instead of mourned upon her passing.
The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6th from 6-8 p.m. and will include hor d’oeuvres and drink tickets, with all proceeds going to the scholarship.
Ernest Owens, president of PABJ, explained the significance of the event and how the community can get involved.
“There are two things going on, there’s the fundraiser and the scholarship. They compliment each other. The fundraiser we are having on Oct. 6 is separate from the scholarships. There is a scholarship through CBS that PABJ is also supporting but the fundraiser coming up is honoring her and it’s open to the public at large,” he stated.
He added “The scholarship itself is for someone that is studying something in the media space.”
Owens shared the organization’s goal for the fundraiser.
“The goal we are looking to achieve is over $5000. This is our first fundraiser that we have done in this way. Traditionally, our bigger events would be the sole way that we would raise money for the scholarships but we are branching off and expanding what we are doing as an organization. We thought for this event that we needed to have everything independently focused on the scholarship itself rather than attach it to a gala or a luncheon in honor of Trudy.”
Owens shared several ways that people have stepped up to honor Haynes.
“There’s been institutions like Community College of Philadelphia, who have come out and made donations to the organization separately outside of the publicity. It’s been interesting there are groups who are just going on Eventbrite buying the tickets in bulk and there are groups who have written us a check to support the cause and that’s been very promising,” he said.
Many people around the nation admired and respected Hayes but may not be able to make the event. Owens said there were many ways to show your support without attending in person.
“We thought about that largely when we thought about planning the event. We told people on the fly that our website, thepabj.org, is a great way to support but on the Eventbrite itself there is a section that you can donate without having to buy a ticket.”
PABJ hopes the scholarship fundraiser will be a yearly event.
“The goal of the event is to make it annually. We already have success with the event through sponsorship and typically, if we can get an event sponsored, earn its weight and doesn’t cost the organization, automatically we are always open going it annually,” Owens said.
For more information on the 2022 PABJ Scholarship Fundraiser, visit thepabj.org.
