Penn Live Arts and the Tony and Obie Award-winning Negro Ensemble Company are collaborating to bring “Our Voices, Our Time: One Act Play Festival to the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Festival seeks to simplify and celebrate Black voices, stories and perspectives.Three plays were selected from a pool of over 40 scripts submitted from across the U.S., the UK, Morocco and Trinidad-Tobago.
“Clipper Cut Nation” by Cris Eli Blak, tells the story of well-regarded local barbershop where everything seems like business as usual – until a neighborhood resident accuses a rising politician of murdering his son.
“What If” by Cynthia Grace Robinson, follows a college student’s need to fight for justice, unleashing her mother’s fears for her child’s life.
And “I Don’t Do That” by Mona R. Washington, revolves around a newly engaged Norah (African-American) and Simon (Nigerian) whose romance is thwarted by an argument based on stereotypes and power.
Blak, one of the playwrights whose winning script will be presented, is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he majored in sociology. “I didn’t start out to be a playwright,” Blak says. “I just wanted to tell stories about my family, my community, my peers and the people I hung out with.
“But someone once told me that in doing so I had two choices: One was to have someone else tell it and hope it came out the way I wanted it to, or tell it myself.”
Blak chose the latter and has succeeded brilliantly. His work has been performed off-Broadway, in London, Canada and Ireland. He is the recipient of the Emerging Playwrights Fellowship from the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, and a selected participant of the Kennedy Center Playwrights Intensive.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Houston, Texas, Blak describes himself as a “Southern kid,” and insists he wouldn’t be the writer he became or the man he became if he had not been raised in Houston.
“There was never any lack of diversity there,” he says, “As a person of color, I never felt out of place. My mother raised my sister and I to be proud of who we were. I grew up having pride in myself as a person of color. I grew up in a place where there was never just one color or one language. There were just hard-working people trying to live the American dream.”
And during a recent telephone interview from his home, Blak said he strives to create work that reflects the world we live in. “For instance, my play that will be shown this weekend shows Black men communicating. There are no guns, no violence or blood shed, which, unfortunately is what we’ve come to expect.
Instead, this is a story about four Black men of different ages who are able to communicate. It shows Black men being compassionate and cooperative instead of the stereotypes we’ve come to believe. And I just wanted to show that.”
As for other would-be writers, Blak advises them to “just hang in there and just do it. Honestly, the first plays I ever wrote were terrible, but you have to get over that. Just keep writing and eventually you’ll find your voice. Expose yourself to different art forms. Expose yourself to life.”
