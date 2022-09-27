Set in the 1920s with elegant costumes and scenery, Rossini's rarely performed version of Shakespeare's tragedy “Othello,” comes to Opera Philadelphia for the first time in a critically acclaimed production of “Otello.”
As in the Shakespeare play, Desdemona defies her father and marries his enemy, Otello, rather than the nobleman Rodrigo. Their love is undone by the vengeful Iago, who is also in love with Desdemona and plots to convince Otello that his wife has been unfaithful.
This performance, which continues through Oct. 2 at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, stars South African tenor Khanyiso Gwenxane as Otello, performing the title role in Festival O22's main event production.
Making his U.S. and Opera Philadelphia debut, the young tenor has only been singing professionally for less than six years, but his performances have already impressed audiences in Germany (where he currently resides), Sweden and Italy.
“I always wanted to be a singer but never could really view it as a career possibility,” Gwenxane says, even though his love of music started at the age of six as a boy soprano in his school's choir.
But all that began to change when he was 13. “It was like a dream coming true when I got involved in my first opera. Capetown Opera was looking for a young boy to sing opera in an upcoming production, and I won the competition.”
Later, by the age of 20, he was finally able to begin studying formally. “I had to start from scratch, learning theory, how to speak and read opera, and so on.” But with the proper training – first at Pretoria, then back to his hometown of Capetown, and eventually to the Royal University of Scotland – he moved to Germany (where he lives today) and began to use all he had so painstakingly learned.
And he considers himself of the lucky ones. “There's a huge number of Black singers in South Africa but there are no funds to support them or their art,” Gwenxane reveals. “There are also few or no opportunities, so many singers, such as myself, have to move to Europe where there is more opportunity available to us.
“A huge number of American singers also move to Europe for more opportunity,” he says.
But opportunity and luck – plus talent – eventually combined to give Gwenxane the chance he was hoping for. Opera Philadelphia wanted to do “Otello,” and the project was spearheaded by the company's star tenor, Lawrence Brownlee. Fate stepped in and Brownlee contacted a friend of Gwenxane who recommended the young tenor for the role and introduced them both.
“Lawrence was already in Europe, we talked on the phone, and eventually met up in Switzerland,” Gwenxane recounted. “We discussed possibilities, I sent over tapes, and finally I was signed to do the part.”
While the “Otello” cast is multi-racial, it is unusual to have two Black tenors in the same cast (Brownlee is also Black). But Opera Philadelphia has long made strides in hiring Black performers.
And as one of his goals for the future, Gwenxane hopes to help move that effort along.
“So my long term goal,” he explains, '”is to help give Black children in my country to have´the opportunity to study music at an early age. Unfortunately, they don't have opportunity now. I want to provide support for Black children, not just for music, but for all the arts in general. Right now, having to play catch up has formed a huge gap for these children, and I would like to help close that gap.”
For tickets, call 215-893-1999.
