It’s the story of Pastor Albert Jones and his family, who are the proud leaders of the Mother Bethel Baptist Church and pillars of their community.
Plans are being made for a special memorial service to honor their late daughter Diane on the sixth anniversary of her passing.
But when Abdul Malik, the eldest son whom Albert blames for her death, returns home from prison, the family’s veneer begins to crack as shocking revelations come to light.
That’s the premise of “The First Deep Breath,” a ferocious new epic written by native Philadelphian Lee Edward Colston II. The play, making its West Coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, chronicles the depths some families will go to in order to hide their skeletons from the outside world, and each other.
Colston, who was born in North Philly, is a Black and queer former prison guard and MMA fighter turned actor, writer, director, teacher and author. He began formally studying his craft at the Community College of Philadelphia, then went to the University of the Arts, and finally The Juilliard School where he earned his M.F.A. in Acting.
Over the years, his writings have been honored. “The First Deep Breath” received critical acclaim, earning Colston a 2020 Jeff Award for Best New Work, as well as a 2020 Steinbert/ATCA New Play Award given by the American Theatre Critics Association.
And it all started when Colston was working at a prison. He says, “One day I was walking around the cell block when I saw this young man, sort of looking sad and trapped — both emotionally and physically.
“So, I picked up a pen and pencil and began to write a poem about what I saw. And that one poem turned into 10 poems, and those 10 turned into 50, and those 50 turned into 350, and so on, until that all turned into my passion for writing.”
Aside from his current offering, some of Colston’s other plays include “Roost,” “For Which It Stands,” “Solitary,” “Holla,” and many more.
He’s also developed television series, and has been so successful at that endeavor that his episode on “Fargo” titled “East/West” was named one of the top TV episodes of 2020 by The Hollywood Reporter.
And all his plays, he explains, “Pretty much go back to Philadelphia. It’s my home and I decided to use my birthplace as the starting point. It’s also the birthplace of our nation and a perfect example of the things we stand for.”
For that matter, when Colston writes, he writes with his audience in mind. He says, “When people come to see ‘The First Deep Breath,’ I hope they come away with the kinds of things I was aiming for.”
For instance, the theme of this play is you can’t remedy anything you won’t talk about.
“So my hope is people will continue to ask difficult questions about themselves and their familial relationships,” Colston said.
“I do believe that in writing you have to find the truth first about yourself before you can share that truth with others. And you certainly can’t ask an audience to do what you are not willing to do first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.