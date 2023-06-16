First he broke his arm, and then he became a professional actor.
Well, it wasn’t exactly that simple, says Noah Ricketts, who takes the part of Michael in “Tick, Tick...Boom!,” the rock musical by Jonathan Larson coming to the Bucks County Playhouse, June 23-July 15.
“What happened was I never intended to became an actor,” says Ricketts, a Louisville, Kentucky native. “I was a soccer player and set to go to a sports camp for the summer when, at the age of 9, I broke my wrist in a skateboarding accident. My broken arm kept me from going to that camp, so my mother signed me up for something else instead, something called ‘Broadway Bootcamp.’
“And while I was there, one of the teachers saw something in me like a raw talent, and started to encourage me. In fact, eventually I landed a solo spot in the camp’s production of ‘School House Rock,’ and the rest, as they say, is history!”
And that history has stayed with Ricketts to this day as he began his search for ways to enhance his craft and his knowledge of the theater.
“First I trained at my local dance studio, Folsom Academy of the Arts, and trained in theater, jazz, ballet, musical theater and tap. Eventually I headed off to the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music to get my BFA.
“And the day I graduated I headed straight to New York,” he recalls. “And right away I found myself cast in a Broadway show — ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’ Here I was, trying to learn how to get around New York City and how to be in a hit Broadway musical at the same time.”
After completing years on Broadway in the musical, as well as being part of its first national tour, Ricketts landed another dream role. “I was cast as Kristoff in ‘Frozen, The Musical,’ my second Broadway show. I was Disney’s first Black prince,” he says proudly. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit and shut the show down.”
Today, Ricketts finds himself in the role of Michael in the play Jonathan Larson penned before he wrote the long-running hit “Rent.” This rock musical follows the life of a young composer facing the age of 30 with little to show for it. A youthful, vibrant and moving musical, Larson shows us that sometimes dreams can come true.
“Michael,” Ricketts explains, “is Jonathan’s best friend, his right-hand man, his confidante. They met in theater camp. But eventually, Michael decides to give up his theatrical plans and moves on to the corporate world. He’s also a proud gay man living in the height of the gay crisis, so it’s a very emotional role to play.”
It can also be a very difficult role to play, Ricketts continues. “But I did find joy in his life even though he faces many struggles as well. I think my job in making Michael come to life is making the audience really feel for this guy and everything that’s going on in his life.”
And toward that end, Ricketts confesses that his favorite song in the show is the final song titled “Louder Than a Word,” a song, the actor hopes, brings a clearer understanding of equality and justice to the lives of everyone.
In his future, he hopes, are still many dream roles yet to play. “And I’d be a rich man if I had a quarter for everyone who told me I looked like Prince. So, I think it may be time for me to do a biopic about him. But in order to do that, I guess I’ll have to write it myself,” Ricketts laughs.
Ricketts, who is also a teaching artist as well as a performer, credits much of his success with the training he had growing up. “So every time I teach a class, I try to think back on those days and impart those values to my students.
“And I constantly try to inspire them to push themselves a little harder and dream even bigger. And most of all, to be themselves. Concentrate on what makes you special and then capitalize on those very things!”
For more information on Noah Ricketts and the “Tick, Tick...Boom!” production, visit bcptheater.org.
