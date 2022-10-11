Simpatico Theatre and Jouska PlayWorks, an assembly of Black playwrights whose goal is to create theater that enriches, entertains, empowers and awakens the moral conscience, are presenting the return of the Jouska PlayWorks New Play Showcase on Oct. 14-16.
Featuring six new plays created by Jouska artists, the Pay What You Decide readings will take place at the Bluver Theatre at the Drake.
Teresa D. Miller, who founded Jouska in 2018 (along with Keenya Jackson and Quinn Eli), will present her play, “The Translated Body Politic of Miss, Mother, Sista.”
According to Miller, her play is inspired by Nona Faustines artwork and artistry, and is about four Black women and how they came to be who they are in their Black bodies.
“This is the story of what would happen if these women didn’t have to fight to tell the story of themselves, why they look the way they look, and if presented as a play instead of a stage reading, would be presented in the nude by plus size women,” she says.
Miller, who admits to being a plus size woman herself, says she is writing from experience. “As Black women of a certain size, when we enter a room we are often not heard or acknowledged. So I stripped them of everything so you’d have to finally see them and hear them. And the characters have no names because Miss, Mother, Sista represent everyone.”
Next, Miller goes on to explain the meaning of her group. She says “Jouska is a Swedish word that means the thoughts you have in your head before you actually express them. And that’s what playwrights do. We have this dialogue going on inside our heads before we write them down.
“And this is something everyone can do, whether they are a writer or not,” Miller says.
Miller first decided she wanted a career in the theater when she was in the fourth grade and was taken to see “The Wiz” and later, “Twelfth Night.”
“But my family couldn’t afford much at that time, so I waited until I could pay the bills myself and began taking lessons at the Walnut Street Theatre, first in acting, and then in playwriting.”
Eventually all those lessons paid off. Professionally, Miller has worked with the Arden Theatre Company, The Negro Ensemble, The Tisch School of the Arts, and many more.
Her first play, “The Illinois Five,” was workshopped in 2015 during the Fringe Festival at the Walnut. And there have been more since then.
Aside from her many accomplishments, Miller admits that her inspiration to write plays is a culmination of the human condition, culture and race.
“And my inspiration to form this group came from the realization that everyone writes differently. In a group that doesn’t look like you, it can be difficult to have your work and your words fully understood. But in this group, we understand what others are trying to say. Honestly, I’ve worked with other groups but I never heard a group say, ‘Oh, I get it!’”
