The New Jersey three-day outdoor marathon event known as the New Jersey Fringe Festival, a program of Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, New Jersey, returns Aug. 18-20 with live theater performances, music, art vendors and more. The festival celebrates creativity and artistic expression, bringing together talented artists and performers from the region to showcase their work in multiple hand-picked venues throughout downtown Hammonton.
One of the featured performers in the festival is Tara Lake, a classical soprano, storyteller, playwright, actress and scholar. Lake will be performing her award-winning solo play, “I Know It Was The Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman.”
Lake’s story is one of triumph tinged with bits of heartache involving a scrappy girl-child as she navigates a changing world and finds the courage to live life on her own terms. A New Jersey native herself, Lake takes the audience on a journey into the world of African American Jersey girlhood in the 1980s-1990s — a world steeped in family Sundays, church conventions, and extravagant reunions, weddings and funerals. This is a sojourn that embraces southern roots, gospel rhythms, and queer-identity, where one family’s love conquers all.
Quite a long title for a one-woman show. Not at all, says Lake, who insists the play’s title says exactly what she wants to impart to her audiences.
“The first part of the title, ‘I Know It Was The Blood,’ refers to a song I always heard in church, and any African American who grew up in church as I did will surely recognize it. The title also refers to the role of all the people in my life, especially the women.”
And the second half of the title, Lake continues, “Is a nod to my own identity as an African American, to the women who grew up in modern day USA, and to the ways of making it in today’s world was at all possible. And in using the word ‘newfangled,’ I purposely used an antiquated word to identify the kind of woman that I am.”
Lake is an alumna of the Kennedy Center Summer Playwriting Intensive, the Callaloo Creative Writing Workshop, and the National Audio Theatre Festival’s Workshop 101.
Lake is also an alumna of Florida A&M University, and the University of California, and holds a master’s degree in English and African American studies, along with a graduate certificate in history.
Lake’s play premiered at the Chicago Fringe Festival and won the Artists’ Choice Award there before snagging a Rochester Fringe Festival 2018 “Best Bet” title, as well as a “Not to Miss” nod for the 2018 Charm City Fringe Festival.
“I believe my play has been so successful because so many people can relate to it.” Now Lake is especially looking forward to bringing her work to New Jersey because, she states, “In many ways it’s like being home again!”
The Fringe Festival kicks off on Friday with an outdoor party to bring artists and audiences together. The party is free and open to the public, and features food trucks, Eagle Theatre’s HUB of wine and brews, live music, plus mini sneak-peek performances of what to expect throughout the weekend.
Festival performances will then span over Saturday and Sunday, all within walking distance from the Open Access HUB with lots to eat, drink, and enjoy.
For more information on Tara Lake, the New Jersey Fringe Festival and the “I Know It Was The Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman” production, visit www.njfringefestival.com.
