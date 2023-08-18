TARA LAKE

Tara Lake will perform her solo play “I Know It Was The Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman” during the New Jersey Fringe Festival, Friday, Aug. 18-20. — Submitted

The New Jersey three-day outdoor marathon event known as the New Jersey Fringe Festival, a program of Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, New Jersey, returns Aug. 18-20 with live theater performances, music, art vendors and more. The festival celebrates creativity and artistic expression, bringing together talented artists and performers from the region to showcase their work in multiple hand-picked venues throughout downtown Hammonton.

One of the featured performers in the festival is Tara Lake, a classical soprano, storyteller, playwright, actress and scholar. Lake will be performing her award-winning solo play, “I Know It Was The Blood: The Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.