In Tom Stoppard’s Tony Award-winning play, “Travesties,” being presented live on stage at the Lantern Theatre now through Oct. 9, it’s 1917 in Zurich, Switzerland.
The play centers on the unreliable memories of a British consular official named Henry Carr as he imagines the interactions of three famous revolutionaries – the Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, the novelist James Joyce, and the Dadaist poet Tristan Tzara – in the Zurich library.
Introduced in the opening scene is Gwendolyn Carr, Henry’s sister, who is working as James Joyce’s secretary transcribing a draft of his novel “Ulysses.” Philadelphia native Morgan Charece Hall returns to the Lantern to take the role.
Hall, a multidisciplinary artist who describes herself as a “Black indigenous woman,” divides her time between Philly and Washington, D.C. “In Philly, I’m blessed to be a full time actor. And in Washington, I perform as an actor and a scholar at the Smithsonian. I also teach at Howard University, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and various elementary and middle schools in the area.”
Hall is a graduate of the University South Carolina, and says she was a “late bloomer because I didn’t discover theatre until my sophomore year in college. But once I did discover it, I fell in love.”
Since deciding that theatre was where her heart was at, Hall has appeared in many productions, including Paulina in “School Girls, Or, The African Mean Girls Play” — one of her favorite roles — and Pirelli in “Sweeney Todd” – another favorite.
Hall’s also been seen in many other productions, including “Going the Distance” at the Smithsonian’s Discovery Theatre,” “Matayanda” at the Young Playwright’s Theatre, “A Man for All Seasons” at the Lantern, and many, many more.
And now, Stoppard’s play as Carr stages a production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” with James Joyce. The action gets heated when Vladimir Lenin bursts onto the scene. Soon everyone in Switzerland is at war with the question, “What does it mean to be an artist and a revolutionary?”
“My character is young and impressionable,” Hall explains. “She’s also smart and quick witted. She also has an eagerness when it comes to being in love and I can relate to that. Gwendolyn is also willing to be a trailblazer, and as a Black woman I can relate to that, too.
“This is an extremely athletic play,” Hall continues. “meaning it takes fortitude to do this play and you have to be on top of the dialogue at all times. Stoppard’s play has a lot of words, including the dialogue of Shakespeare, as well as Russian text. It’s woven in and out so you certainly can’t sit back and let your mind wander. You have to constantly pay attention. I’ve never seen this play before. Maybe it would have helped if I had.”
After her performance as Gwendolyn, Hall will return once again to the Lantern to appear in “The Royale.”
“And then one day I’d like to have my own theater teaching others how to act. And most of all, I’d love to do what I love doing all the time,’” she insists.
This production will be performed at St. Stephen’s Theatre, 923 Ludlow St. For information call 215-829-0395.
