Montego Glover is a witch!
At least she plays one in Stephen Sondheim’s magical musical “Into The Woods,” coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) April 4-9.
“Into the Woods” first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards — including Best Score and Best Book – and has since been produced throughout the world to glowing reviews.
The story follows a Baker and his wife who long to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, they set out on a journey to break that curse.
“And what a joy it is for me to be playing the Witch,” says Glover, who was born in Macon, Georgia, raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and always knew she was born to be in the theater.
“I always knew I wanted to be an actress,” Glover says. “Singing and dancing came a little later but eventually I found I really enjoyed it.”
Glover has played the Witch before, first in September of 2022 when she shared the role in the Broadway revival. She left the production on Dec. 15, but is happily back again to reprise her role in the current national tour.
“The Witch is a character you must get to know, and in this show she is a character you will learn a lot about,” Glover says. “She is a woman and a mother, and we come to understand how much she loves her daughter. She is also a woman who has been cursed and we come to understand why and how she is cursed.
“The Witch is also deeply emotional and a teller of truth,” Glover explains.
She first attended the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, and then attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Music and Theatre.
“After graduating I already had my first job waiting for me. I moved to the beautiful island of Okinawa, Japan,” Glover recalls. “And that was fine. Even though it was a new language and a new culture, after being there for a year, I started to really enjoy it.
“It was a wonderful time and a wonderful opportunity to build those muscles that are necessary to sing and dance and be an actress. It was also a wonderful opportunity to travel.”
Returning to the United States, one day Glover attended a theater conference where young hopefuls could audition in front of various theater companies in hopes of landing a job.
Glover was one of the lucky ones. She landed a job with Disney and moved to Orlando for three years. After that, she moved to New York where her career began to blossom.
Over the years, she appeared on Broadway in the musical “Memphis,” and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance.
Additionally, she is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics’ Circle Award winner and honoree, and Drama League Award nominee.
Glover also works as a voiceover artist, most recently voicing characters on an animated feature for Netflix.
“I love the fact that I have the ability to appreciate all the work I’ve done before and all I know I still can do.
“But looking to the future, I want to do all the Sondheim women and all the Shakespeare women I can,” Glover said proudly. “That way, I’ll never be bored!”
For more information on Montego Glover and the “Into the Woods” production, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.
