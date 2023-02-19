Early on in his career, he realized that “separate” could never mean “equal.”
In the 1930s, Thurgood Marshall took over the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and began arguing – and winning — a host of cases, thus chipping away at Jim Crow laws in higher education. In fact, he succeeded in having the Supreme Court declare segregated public schools unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
Finally, in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed him to the U.S. Supreme Court where he continued to strive to protect the rights of all citizens, leaving behind a legacy that earned him the nickname “Mr. Civil Rights.”
And now, through March 19, People’s Light presents “Thurgood” starring actor Brian Marable in this one-man tour-de-force.
“This is the third time I’m appearing as Marshall,” says the Detroit native. “I did it once in Detroit and once in New York. But those were times when COVID hit the country so this is the first time we’re doing it on an actual stage the way it was meant to be done — with the right lighting, props and so on.
“And I am perpetually grateful for the opportunity to revisit this production because of the qualities Thurgood Marshall exemplified in his fight for equality and equal opportunity.
“This is a real-life American story about a real-life African American hero. I get the chance to walk in his shoes and educate audiences on his impact in such an intimate and relaxed environment.”
According to People’s Light Associate Artistic Director Steven H. Broadnax III, who is directing this production, “Brian makes Marshall personable and embodies him with such humanity that it gives audiences the opportunity to put themselves in his shoes. It encourages you to realize that you can also do great things.”
Marable’s own entrance into the world of theater began with his mother. “She often took me to the theater, and one day, when I was about 8 or 9, she took me to see ‘Evita.’ Well, that was it. For a week I could talk and sing of nothing else, and was determined that this is what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
Marable adds that his current role as Thurgood Marshall is a piece where you can learn a lot. He says, “When it comes to the man himself, I’ve learned a lot and I hope the audience will too. It’s common knowledge who this man was, but not everything he did.
“Individually we all take different things away from the plays we see. And one thing I learned about this man, more than anything else, was that he wasn’t a superhero, just a great man who accomplished so many great things.
“So even though he may have had flaws just like the rest of us, he was able to do magnificent things for all mankind.”
As the sole performer in this show, Marable spends a full 90-minutes on stage without an intermission, and he insists this is the most difficult role he’s ever undertaken.
“Each of us has something stressing in our lives, so this is a great story and this is a great time for it to be told. That in itself is enough motivation for me to do the very best job I can.
“I think it’s also interesting that people tell me I resemble him a bit. And I can only hope to someday be even a little like the man he was!”
For more information, visit www.peopleslight.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.