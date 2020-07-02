Independence National Historical Park will host “Let Freedom Ring,” the annual symbolic ringing of the Liberty Bell this July Fourth at 6th and Chestnut streets. The famed Bell will be tapped 13 times at precisely 2 p.m., which is the time designated by a 1963 Joint Resolution 25 of the U.S. Congress.
The Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution has coordinated the annual ceremony since 1969, inviting young descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence to tap the Bell.
This year’s descendants include the three sons of the Rev. W. Douglas Banks, fifth-generation grandsons of principle author and signer, Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. They will be joined by descendant Lucy Duke Tonacci (Richard Henry Lee).
Also, John Edward James Jr., will attend as a special guest. James just celebrated his 100th birthday and his second year as an officer in the U.S. Army. The service had denied promotion for his service during World War II because of his race. He is a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution.
The private in-person ceremony at the Liberty Bell will signal a worldwide ringing of bells in churches, on U. S. naval ships, and on terraces and porches with citizens signaling freedom and liberty with tapping of glasses, pots and pans.
The Bell was commissioned in 1751 as the State House Bell to commemorate religious freedom and has since served to promote such endeavors as the abolitionist movement in the 1800s when it was named “The Liberty Bell” by an anti-slavery organization.
