Seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and in 22 languages, “Les Miserables” is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music Nov. 2-13.
The Tony Award-winning musical is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals, having recently celebrated its 37th anniversary.
Set in early 19th century France, “LesMiserables” is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption, released from prison after serving nineteen years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.
Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew, but a police inspector named Javert refuses to let him escape justice and pursues him for most of the play.
Because the role of Valjean is such a difficult and taxing one, two understudies have been assigned to the role to help lift the burden from Nick Cartell, who appears most of the time as Valjean. One of those understudies is Lancaster, PA. resident, Randy Michael Jeter.
“The role of Valjean is physically and emotionally demanding,” Jeter explains. “It’s such a big role with eight shows a week, that one actor alone would find it difficult do the role night after night. That’s why they decided to hire two understudies.”
And Jeter says it’s wonderful to be part of this team and be selected to play in such a powerful show.
Jeter began life in Washington, DC, and was raised in Prince Georges County, Maryland. From a very early age, his love of music and the arts was obvious. At the age of nine, he joined the Maryland Boy Choir.
That was just the beginning of his musical career. In the sixth grade, he was cast in a production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” At that point, he knew he had found his place in life. He also began appearing in professional shows, including a tour in Warsaw, Poland where he worked alongside Avery Brooks.
Eventually, Jeter adds, he knew he needed more training, and he enrolled to study at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York City. There he honed his classical voice and musical theater skills, and went on to receive his B.A. in Voice Performance.
“I didn’t start my studies until I was 24 years old,”he explains, “and that was because shortly after I started touring, I realized I needed more training. And I’m so glad I did.”
Since then, Jeter has been on many tours, but perhaps none more powerful than “Les Miserables.”
“This is the first time I’ve been on this particular tour, and when I’m not on stage as one of the understudies, I also play the bishop and am a member of the ensemble.”
And with this musical featuring so many of the beloved songs the show is famous for, Jeter does say he has a favorite.
“And that is ‘Bring Him Home.’ I’ve sung this song many times before in concert and elsewhere, and it’s still my favorite.
“It’s the perfect song in my opinion,” Jeter says. “It’s dynamic. It’s sweet. And the writing is absolutely amazing. In fact, to tell the truth, I do love everything about this show!”
For tickets and information please go to kimmelculturalcampus.org.
