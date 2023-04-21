LENESHE MILLER-WHITE

LeNeshe Miller-White will be performing in the “Jane Eyre” production at the Christ Church Neighborhood House, May 11-27. — Submitted

 Wide Eyed Studios

Orphaned at a young age, “Jane Eyre” tells the story of a mistreated woman who struggles to achieve her own independence in a strict Victorian society. Starting out with nothing, she must find her way in a world where a woman’s success in the world is determined by her marital prospects.

Charlotte Bronte’s hugely successful novel comes to life thanks to the Philadelphia Artists’ Collective (PAC), which prides itself on staging rarely produced classics in unexpected site-specific locations. And “Jane Eyre“ is no exception, being produced May 11-28 at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American Street.

