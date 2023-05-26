MELISSA RAKIRO

Melissa Rakiro will appear in William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” as Olivia at the Lantern Theatre Company through June 18. — Submitted

There are many reasons why William Shakespeare’s work has endured for hundreds of years. And Charles McMahon, co-founder and artistic director of Lantern Theatre Company, probably knows them all.

McMahon, who directs the ageless ”Twelfth Night,” now running at the Lantern through June 18, explains, “Shakespeare was a master of language and character development, and nowhere is this more apparent than in ‘Twelfth Night’ with its unforgettable dialogue and immortal characters.”

