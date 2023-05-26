There are many reasons why William Shakespeare’s work has endured for hundreds of years. And Charles McMahon, co-founder and artistic director of Lantern Theatre Company, probably knows them all.
McMahon, who directs the ageless ”Twelfth Night,” now running at the Lantern through June 18, explains, “Shakespeare was a master of language and character development, and nowhere is this more apparent than in ‘Twelfth Night’ with its unforgettable dialogue and immortal characters.”
According to Lantern’s co-founder, two years ago Lantern Theatre Company made an artistic commitment to ‘’produce the work of William Shakespeare every season, recognizing that his plays have a unique place in our artistic heritage, that they impart essential human knowledge and experience to our own age, and that they promote empathy in audiences of all ages.”
And now, with this lively and musical production of “Twelfth Night,” the Lantern celebrates the return of Shakespeare to its main stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. It also celebrates the return of several performers like Melissa Rakiro who plays the role of Olivia.
Olivia is a beautiful lady of noble birth who lives in Illyria. Before the play opens, she lost her brother, her guardian, after their father died. The loss has made her grief-stricken and she refuses to see anyone who does not reside in her household. She also declares that she will be in mourning for seven years.
Rakiro admits to having played in many Shakespeare productions in the past, and is not only fond of doing them, but holds them close to her heart.
“For example,” she offers, “at Lantern I played in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ off-Broadway I appeared in ‘Julius Caesar’ (Shakespeare in the Park), and ‘Twelfth Night’ at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.”
Rakiro, who grew up in a Philadelphia suburb, is an actress, model and singer. She holds a BA in theater studies (acting) from Temple University, and over the years has appeared on TV, in films, and in dozens of commercial and print ads.
Most recently, she wrapped up two supporting roles in the Netflix Biopic “Rustin,” and the MRC film “Snack Shack.” Next up, she will be seen in the second season of “American Rust” alongside Jeff Daniels.
“My love of theater actually began when I was quite young, and I was always performing in church and all through school,” Rakiro says. “But growing up and having the privilege of playing different Shakespeare roles, my life began to change, especially after appearing at Shakespeare in the Park. That one experience was really the beginning for me.”
She remembers that before that, while trying to make a name for herself, she would take the Chinatown bus every weekend up to New York City to try and get her career started.
“And getting that role at Shakespeare in the Park really changed my life,” she says. “It got me my agent. It got me my manager. It really got me my start in the business.”
But Rakiro knew that was only the start. “There really is no such thing as an ‘overnight success’ in this business. It’s really a point of adding building blocks to building blocks — one at a time. And as you receive some recognition, getting work becomes easier and easier.
“And learning Shakespeare can help build that career because there are so few actors who do Shakespeare, and even fewer who do Shakespeare well,” she adds. “So I would advise all actors, especially those of color, to become comfortable with doing his plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.