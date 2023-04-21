Orphaned at a young age, “Jane Eyre” tells the story of a mistreated woman who struggles to achieve her own independence in a strict Victorian society. Starting out with nothing, she must find her way in a world where a woman’s success in the world is determined by her marital prospects.
Charlotte Bronte’s hugely successful novel comes to life thanks to the Philadelphia Artists’ Collective (PAC), which prides itself on staging rarely produced classics in unexpected site-specific locations. And “Jane Eyre“ is no exception, being produced May 11-28 at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American Street.
LaNeshe Miller-White is the co-founder and executive director of Theatre in the X, a theater company dedicated to breaking down the barriers to theater by providing access for Black audiences and providing opportunities for Black artists.
Miller-White is also an adjunct professor in Drexel University’s Theatre Department, and in most capacities, is usually found behind the scenes. But with this show she takes to the stage, appearing in two roles — Miss Scatcherd and Mrs. Fairfax.
“I have done some acting on stage but I usually prefer to stay behind the scenes,” says Miller-White. “But this is a special twist for me and I’m having a lot of fun doing it.”
Miller-White explains her roles this way: “Miss Scatcherd is a teacher. She’s very strict and not a very pleasant person. She is generally unkind to her students, most particularly to Jane.
“On the other hand, Mrs. Fairfax is just the opposite. She’s very friendly, extremely welcoming to Jane, and serves as a sort of surrogate mother to her.”
A well-respected cultural producer, marketer, and actress, Miller-White wears many hats. and she insists that acting in this production provides a welcomed change for her.
“This is the first show I’m acting in that I’m not also producing,” she explains, “and it’s a wonderful feeling. I just do my work and then go home. Now someone else is in charge.”
About the only challenge Miller-White has faced so far as an actress in the play is mastering a British accent. ”We had a dialect coach to help us with that,” she says. “And we were sent videos and audio clips to hear the voices they were going for. And I think we’ve done very well.”
Wearing so many hats and taking care of so much business could challenge many people. Not so for Miller-White, who acknowledges that she loves everything she does and would have it no other way.
“Everything I do provides me with a different experience. Basically, I just like to make people happy. So that’s my preference.”
Miller-White’s future looks like more of the same — but with one important addition. “I’d love to do more ‘movement’ work,” she explains. “I can’t sing but I can tap dance. Years ago my grandmother got me involved in dancing and I’ve never stopped loving it.
“So if I could devise my own future, it would be doing more dancing and doing theater that involved dancing — something that involved much more physicality.”
And her best advise for others? “I’m a big, big advocate for self-producing, especially in a market like Philly. When you produce something on your own, you give yourself the opportunity to be out there and show what you can do.
“Also, self-producing allows you to keep your craft sharp,” she continues. “When I was at Temple I did a show, after which some good friends and I started a little theater group, and we all just went on from there. I really do think that was the beginning of my career.”
