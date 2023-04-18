LAURIN TALESE

Laurin Talese stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” as the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday through April 30 at Suzanne Roberts Theatre. — Mark Garvin

 Mark Garvin

Audiences are invited to step back in time to a seedy Philly bar as Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) presents “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” continuing through April 30 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

Written by Lanie Robertson, this Tony Award-winning Broadway and television play stars Laurin Talese as the late, legendary Billie Holiday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.