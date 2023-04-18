Audiences are invited to step back in time to a seedy Philly bar as Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) presents “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” continuing through April 30 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.
Written by Lanie Robertson, this Tony Award-winning Broadway and television play stars Laurin Talese as the late, legendary Billie Holiday.
Centering on one of the greatest jazz singers of our time, the play recounts the life of Billie Holiday through the songs that made her famous. The year is 1959, and this is one of Holiday’s last performances, given just four months before her death.
Talese takes the stage and the microphone in her theatrical debut, singing more than a dozen musical numbers Holiday made famous, including “What a Moonlight Can Do,” “Crazy He Calls Me,” “Easy Living,” “Strange Fruit,” “God Bless the Child,” and more.
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” is based on an actual performance of Holiday’s at a South Philly bar in March 1959.
Talese says Holiday sought and found freedom and eternal salvation through music. “I am excited to honor Billie’s human experience and tell her story. I was drawn to the role by the prospect of working in a new medium.”
Talese explains that she was first introduced to Holiday, her story and her music, early on. “My mother would take me to the library and let me pick out the book I wanted to take home to read. I remember one day picking out and then reading one of her biographies when I was in the sixth or seventh grade, I was fascinated by her story even then.”
Talese even appeared on a 6ABC special titled “Looking For Lady Day,” speaking about the legacy of Billie Holiday and her relationship with the City of Philadelphia.
Growing up, Talese, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was classically trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, The Cleveland School of the Arts, and later received a bachelor’s degree in Vocal Performance from the University of the Arts here in Philadelphia.
Her talents have allowed her to travel the world, performing in various internationally-renowned venues. In 2018, she won the seventh annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.
In addition, Talese is proud to represent the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and implemented by the association of American Voices. Following in the footsteps of former Ambassadors Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Dave Brubeck, Talese performs for international audiences and leads educational workshops to bring jazz to new populations.
But with all that she does, for now Talese is concentrating on her role as Billie Holiday, and is especially appreciative of Director Jeffrey L. Page’s skills in bringing the jazz icon to life.
“Jeffrey was very clear with his vision of Holiday from the very beginning,” Talese says. “He would ask questions like who she might have been, how her voice sounded, was it loud or soft, how would a woman, hanging out with men in a jazz world dominated by them, survive?”
And then there were the songs Holiday made famous, “none of which have ever been in my repertoire, although I’ve heard them and loved them all my life,” Talese added.
And does Talese have a favorite? “Yes,” she answers quickly. “It’s the very last one. But I won’t tell you what that is. You’ll have to come out and hear it for yourself.”
