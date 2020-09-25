All he ever dreamed about was becoming a sports star.
“When I was younger, my dad and my uncle were wild about sports. They watched every sports event they could. And me being around them so much, I absorbed it all. So I wanted to become either a pro football player or a pro basketball player,” Keane Cobb recalls.
“But being only 5-foot-8-inches meant I really didn’t qualify for either sport so it just didn’t pan out,” he adds.
But what did pan out was his comedic side.
“I was always a funny guy in school, not really the class clown, but I was funny. So when I was about 19 or 20 I decided acting might be a possibility for me, like playing pretend with friends.”
Still, being short of stature and overweight, Cobb, a Philly native, says he realized he could never become a leading man, but thought he could be a very funny side character, which eventually drew him into comedy.
“I had two friends who began studying formally by going to an arts college,” Cobb explains. “But I just decided to dive right in and moved to Pittsburgh to start doing comedy clubs.”
Some of Cobb’s early comedic idols included Jay Leno, and later Jerry Seinfeld. “Jay taught me about joke structure basically with his monologues. And with Jerry, although I didn’t always understand all the jokes, I enjoyed him basically making a mountain out of a molehill. I also learned a lot from Dave Chappelle and a comic called Tony Woods.”
One night, one of the clubs featured a talent night and Cobb was about to compete doing impressions.
But right before he was to go on a friend advised him against it.
“He said you’re already funny. Just be the person you are and go from there,” Cobb recalls. “So I took his advise, did about three minutes of material I had written, and that night, my first time out, I got a standing ovation. And I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since.”
Eventually, Cobb grew homesick and decided to move back to Philly. “I missed my friends, and I got tired of eating pierogies. I began to long for cheesesteaks instead.”
Over the decades, Cobb has performed in or played host in comedy clubs around the country. He’s also a member of the comedy trio known as “Black History” and is co-host of the podcast “All-Black.”
From now through Oct. 3 he’ll be one of the participants in “Study Hall,” part of the Philly Fringe Festival, a four-week long, city-wide celebration of innovation and creativity. Taken from real lectures, “Study Hall” is one of Philly’s longest-running comedy shows.
“Everything in the show is improvised,” Cobb says. “We don’t know what the lectures will be about.
We’re literally making up everything we do on the spot. And if it seems like it’s rehearsed or written, then we’re doing a really good show.”
Of course, the biggest challenge in Cobb’s life today — as it is in the lives of most performers — is missing the live audience.
“Before the pandemic, I was performing live two or three times a week in a variety of venues. So this is really a rough time for everybody.”
