He first displayed his musical abilities by banging on the pots and pans in his grandmother’s kitchen when he was just three or four years old.
And his talents continued to grow from there. In fact, as a child prodigy, Justin Faulkner entered the jazz scene at 13 with bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma of Ornette Coleman’s band Primetime. In the ensuing years, he also served apprenticeships with many well-known musicians.
And by his 18th birthday, Faulkner started his tenure with the Branford Marsalis Quartet. “That association has lasted for 13 years and it’s been wonderful. We’ve played in some of the world’s greatest music halls,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner currently holds the drum chair in the Grammy Award Winning/Six time Grammy nominated Branford Marsalis Quartet.
And of course, as a proud alumnus of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, Faulkner proves you can, indeed, go home again. He has been named the director and conductor of the new Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO).
The new program hopes to provide advanced instrumental music students the opportunity to learn from world-renowned and highly experienced professional conductors, musicians and teachers, rehearse professional level jazz orchestra literature, and perform in high-profile professional venues throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
About to audition prospective group members on Sept. 10 and 11, Faulkner says his main goal is “to help educate young people, help them appreciate this kind of music, and to help them understand jazz as part of the fine arts, which it truly is.”
In deciding who will be invited to join this division, Faulkner says he’s looking for qualities that include “those with a higher level of technical ability, someone who has an understanding of what jazz is, has played in a jazz band before, and those who have a sense of unity to be part of the jazz tradition. That will allow them to understand their role and have a great attitude and ability to work with others.”
Faulkner also hopes to incorporate what he himself learned as a student at PYO. “We were taught to show up on time, know our music, and our role. And also to care about the person next to you. And I hope to encourage my students to always be the best they can be and give the best they can give. Life’s a learning process and I hope they can all learn that.”
In addition to his music, his new role, and his appointment to the faculty at Temple University’s Boyer College of Music and Dance, in 2015 Faulkner joined forces to create The Community Unity Music Festival. This festival is a family philanthropic endeavor that creates music education opportunities for young people in the Philadelphia area.
The mantra, “Put down the guns and pickup an instrument,” changed how his family viewed the gun violence problem in Philadelphia. Directly affected by this terror, having lost two cousins, the family determined to make a change by offering free music lessons, free instruments, and free interactive concerts with some of the world’s elite musicians.
“These are just starting points to creating social change and hope in our community,” Faulkner concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.