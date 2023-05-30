Rajeer Alford

Rajeer Alford plays Gabriel John Utterson in the dark, edgy production of “Jekyll & Hyde,” coming to the Mt. Gretna Playhouse June 8-11. — Submitted

“Jekyll & Hyde,” the epic struggle between good and evil, comes to life on stage in this concert version of the hit Broadway musical at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. June 8-11.

Based on the Gothic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the classic story of Dr. Jekyll who, after being rebuffed by the medical powers of the day, decides to experiment on himself, unleashing the darkness within and becoming the infamous Mr. Hyde.

