“Jekyll & Hyde,” the epic struggle between good and evil, comes to life on stage in this concert version of the hit Broadway musical at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. June 8-11.
Based on the Gothic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the classic story of Dr. Jekyll who, after being rebuffed by the medical powers of the day, decides to experiment on himself, unleashing the darkness within and becoming the infamous Mr. Hyde.
Featuring a cast of 12, each performance will also be accompanied by the Hershey Symphony Orchestra.
According to the play’s director, Michael Philip O’Brien, “This is a musical that lends itself well to a concert format. Musically, it’s an epic, and the dialogue in scenes mostly just fills the gaps between songs.”
Additionally, he continues, “Our set will include a large scrim which will allow the audience to see the 17-piece orchestra in moments but also hide them. This will give us the opportunity for them to appear and disappear throughout the show.”
A monumental undertaking, the story follows a man known as Gabriel John Utterson, a London-based lawyer who investigates a series of strange occurrences between his old friend Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a murderous criminal named Edward Hyde. A central figure to the plot, Utterson’s rational character makes him a good choice as the guide through a story in which events are often inexplicable and beyond reason.
In this production, South Jersey native Rajeer Alford plays Utterson. “In this show, Utterson, as a narrator, helps to move the action along. And later, for the most part, while we are still behind our music stands, the transformation from Jekyll to Hyde will be quite theatrical.
“In many ways I can identify with John,” Alford adds, “which makes it a bit easier to play him.”
But what happens when the character is nothing like the actor? “Well then,” Alford says, “ you have to start with empathy. You have to delve into the character to see where they may have been hurt and what caused them to act in a certain way.”
Growing up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Alford never saw himself performing as a career. But, he says, “One day while going from middle school to high school, I had to pick an elective. And because I waited so long to do that, there were only two choices left — wood shop and vocal workshop.”
He says he picked vocal workshop because it would mean just sitting in a class and listening to someone describe different voices and singing in general. But he was so wrong.
“It was like joining a choir. We all had to sing. So I wanted out as quickly as possible,” he says.
But, much to his surprise, his teacher told him to stick it out for a week. So when that week was up, he asked again to be let out of the class. This time she said no, permanently.
Alford recalls that there were no artists in his family so he had no way to relate to the whole process.
“But, eventually, I fell in love with the class and the music, later heading off to Rowan University to study classical voice, and then Rider University to study musical theater.”
And today, Alford welcomes the “mistake” he made many years ago. As an actor, singer guitarist, music producer, and voiceover artist, he’s toured the country with two First National Broadway shows; “Love Never Dies,” and, most recently, “My Fair Lady.”
Some of his regional credits include “Something Wicked This way Comes,” “Camelot,” “Ragtime” and many more.
And while he’s enjoying his role in this production, one of his dream roles would be in “Sweeney Todd,” a role, he suggests, is not unlike the show he’s doing now.
“They are both dark and edgy. And I’d love to do many more just like them,” Alford concludes.
