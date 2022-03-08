Theatre Horizon, located in Norristown, announces the regional premiere of James Ijames “TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever,” running now through March 20.
According to Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, “This play asks us to wrestle with history in order to construct a new future. It’s equal parts provocative, visionary, and hilarious.”
In the play, Ijames has re-imagined Sally Hemmings and Thomas Jefferson as a student and a dean at a southern American university.
Welcome to Commonwealth of Virginia University where a modern education is rooted in the nation’s “complicated” history. As the campus wrestles with its antebellum legacy and the names of slave owners on university buildings, Sally finds herself locked in a more personal battle with Dean TJ.
In this production, Ijames’ creates a world that dismantles the legacies that bound us amidst a swirl of marching bands, step teams, and bubbly tour guides in exchange for more honest snd logical behavior.
Noelle Diane Johnson, a multi-disciplinary artist and artist advocate, plays Pam in the production. “Pam is a pre-law student at the university and one of Sally’s friends,” Johnson says. “When I first read the play I felt connected to her. Here was this Black woman who had been through a lot, and yet she was instantly loving and kind and compassionate.
“And she was smart,’”Johnson continues. “I really think this is an honest and authentic portrayal of Black women, and one that is important for people to see.”
Johnson, who is originally from Washington, D.C., moved to Philly in 2010 to attend Temple University. She says, “Even a s a little girl I loved performing, When I moved to Philly it was with the idea of becoming an actor, although I eventually got involved with stage management. And although it took me a while to make peace with that, I eventually became comfortable in that role.”
Today Johnson admits she’s thrilled to be returning to Theatre Horizon, this time making her onstage debut in the role of Pam. Admittedly, she had a successful career as a stage manager, “but doing this role onstage is very, very exciting for me. It feels like I’m taking a huge leap of faith – and it’s working!”
And when she’s not on stage or working behind the scenes, Johnson is the Founder and owner of Artists Heal, a company designed to create healing and care spaces for collaborative art-making while centering and providing resources for marginalized artists and vulnerable communities.
“Artists Heal offers art and education programming as well as equity, diversity, and inclusion services for arts organizations and institutions,” Johnson explains.
“I would say this organization involves women of faith. Even as a young child the theater gave me a way to express myself. The theater is a very spiritual place for me,” she volunteers. “In fact I do believe the theater saved my life.”
Johnson says she cannot see into the future, although she does hope to continue on the road she’s decided to follow.
“I don’t have all the answers yet, but I’m so grateful that this part of my life has taken shape. So I can only hope everything keeps going the way it’s been so far.”
For more information go to theatrehorizon.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.