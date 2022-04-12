He was a man of many talents. The late Ralph Ellison wrote the National Book Award-winning novel “Invisible Man,” which focused on an African-American civil rights worker from the south who, upon his move to New York, becomes increasingly alienated due to racism that he encounters.
On Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m., the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Verizon Hall will feature “Jazz in the Key of Ellison,” a concert production inspired by and celebrating the world of Ellison, presented in music, word and images.
Ellison was not only an acclaimed 20th century writer and scholar, he was also an accomplished trumpeter. He was close to many of the jazz innovators of his time, including jazz greats like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, and so many more.
“With its unique blend of music, art, photos and narration, this celebratory concert experience gives audiences the ability to see the world through Ralph Ellison’s eyes,” said Matias Tamopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.
One of the featured performers in Thursday’s concert will be vocalist Lizz Wright. She says she has been singing practically all of her life, inspired by her upbringing in Hahira, Georgia where she was the musical director of a small church where her father served as the pastor.
“Gospel music and the responses I got singing in the church motivated me to keep going,” Wright says.
“In fact, the responses were go great that at first I thought about continuing on and becoming a pastor like my father, although now, looking back, I’m glad I didn’t.”
All that changed as Wright grew older, and her musical taste began to widen. Not only did she still enjoy gospel, but soul, blues and R&B started getting involved into the mix.
During her high school years, her singing garnered her the National Choral Award. She then went on to Georgia State Universty in Atlanta to study singing. Since then, she has studied at the New School in New York and in Vancouver.
But at the age of 22, everything changed once again when the young singer made a name for herself nationally as a vocalist with a touring concert tribute to Billie Holiday, where her performance stole the show. The following year, Wright signed with Verve Records for the release of “Salt,” which topped Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.
“It’s all been wonderful,” Wright confesses. “And I would say one of the highlghts of my career has been standing on stage at Carnegie Hall. For me, it was a magical evening.”
Also magical, she continues, is just being able to realize her dreams, and at the same time helping others achieve theirs.
One way Wright attempts to do that is with the formation of her own record label. Blues and Greens Records is designed to forge a business model in music where artists are positioned to build more sustainable and wholesome careers.
“For now, having my own record label and making music is enough,” Wright says. “I feel very blessed to enjoy all the opportunities I’ve had, as well as the opportunity to decide who I really am.”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.
