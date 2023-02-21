The renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the stage in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music, Feb. 24-26.
Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the passionate spirit of the dancers will be showcased in a diverse repertory of new works, repertory favorites and Ailey classics.
Trained at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School and the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, James Gilmer, who joined the company in 2019, is one of its featured dancers.
“I first tried out to join the company in 2017, but with only a few spots available I didn’t make the cut,” Gilmer says. “But in 2019 I did. I remember being elated, and then, because of COVID, frustrated.”
Believing himself to be on the career path he had always envisioned, the advent of COVID managed to cut back, even curtail, many performances, as well as many people’s dreams.
“It certainly did mine,” the young dancer remembers. “We had only been out dancing on the road for about a month or so when, suddenly, everything stopped. I found myself locked in a house with the other dancers in New York City. While it was unnatural, especially for me because I wasn’t even used to being in New York, we still managed to keep our bodies in shape as much as possible.”
Gilmer continues: “Now that we’re back [to] performing again, the biggest challenge is to use our bodies to their greatest advantage. I’m still encouraged by what I’m able to do.”
Raised in a fairly artistic household and discovering his own talent, Gilmer had an older sister who showed a talent for drumming.
“Growing up my parents understood her interest in music and always made sure she always had whatever she needed,” said Gilmer.
“So when it came to me, the same was true. I showed an interest in dance from the time I was about 5-years-old, and my parents did everything they could to encourage me.”
Gilmer says it was when he was about 13 that he decided to focus all his attention on dance, and studied hard to perfect his craft. And today he’s perfectly content being exactly where he wants to be – performing with the esteemed Alvin Ailey troupe.
This year, the company will premiere Kyle Abraham’s “Are You In Your Feelings,” and Jamar Roberts’ “In a Sentimental Mood.” Additionally, the company will present a new production of Alvin Ailey’s 1986 tribute to Nelson and Winnie Mandela titled “Survivors.”
Audiences will as be treated to Twyla Thorpe’s “Roy’s Joys,” Paul Taylor’s “Duet,” as well as many returning favorites.
With so many dances to delight every audience member, does Gilmer himself have a favorite?
“I think most people think that Robert Battles’ ‘Revelations’ is probably my favorite,” Gilmer says. “And while I do very much enjoy it, I think now my favorite this season is probably Kyle Abraham’s new work. Also, since moving to New York I’ve had the opportunity to dance more of Twyla Thorpe’s work, which I’ve also been enjoying very, very much.”
Does Gilmer have future plans for his career?
“Well, I would like to teach more, something I started doing during the pandemic. I would also enjoy doing choreography, and setting repertoires. I might also like to do Broadway someday.
“But who knows,” he says quizzically. “I think like everyone else, we’ll just have to wait and see.”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/
