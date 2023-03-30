On Fogo, a tiny African island in Cape Verde, both dreams and volcanoes are at risk of erupting as cousins Martin and Jose struggle to make a living in their family’s wine business. They also fight for opportunity, understanding, and their very lives when a tropical storm threatens to destroy everything they know.
Martin seeks a way off the island and Jose seeks a way to hold onto their culture, while the story of “pay no worship” aims to captivate audiences.
Written by Francisca da Silveira, a Cape Verdean-American playwright who holds a BFA in Dramatic Writing from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and an MSc in Playwriting from the University of Edinburgh, has put her homeland at the center of her story.
Her play will be presented as a world premiere by InterAct Theatre Company, March 31 to April 23, at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.
In the production, Detroit native Troy Wallace plays Jose. “In the play, I walk around barefoot,” says Wallace, “as if to show my true connection with the place I love and don’t want to leave. It’s a place I never want to leave.”
Wallace’s initial ambition was to become a neurosurgeon. After his grandmother passed away from a stroke, his only ambition was to do something to help others.
“I was always pretty good in math and science, so I thought that would be a good career move for me,” Wallace explains. “But in addition, I was always involved with the arts.”
So in his junior year in high school, when he got a role in his school’s production of “Les Misérables,” he was hooked and a light bulb suddenly went off in his head.
“Well, I thought, if I really wanted to help others, I could do it by becoming an actor, too,” Wallace says. “But when I first told my mom about my aspirations she wasn’t too happy. But after seeing me in ‘Les Miz,’ she finally said ‘OK.’”
So off he went to Western Michigan University to get his BFA in Musical Theatre, a college he specifically chose because he felt a certain warmth there and that he was already part of the program, as opposed to other schools where he felt like an outsider.
“And one day, we went on a field trip to North Carolina to the National Black Theatre Festival,” Wallace recalls. “Little did I know then that it would eventually lead to my first professional role out of school, playing Sonny in ‘In the Heights.’”
Since then, Wallace has accumulated many regional credits, including “Carmen Jones,” “Footloose,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” and more. Additionally, he has acquired film and TV credits including grown Noah in “Mandingo,” Damon in “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” and others.
“And now this is my first time in Philly and my debut at InterAct,” he volunteers, “and I’m grateful for all of it. Philly is a great town and I’m grateful to be here working with InterAct, a company whose primary focus is just that — to work.
“And maybe the best thing of all is being able to do a new piece and put your own stamp on it. That is wonderful.”
Also wonderful to this performer is seeing people who don’t have regular access to the arts now having it.
“Seeing that fills my heart,” he says. “I hope we can continue and expand that kind of access for people everywhere.”
For more information on Troy Wallace and the “pay no worship” play, visit www.interacttheatre.org/.
