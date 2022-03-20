She was born in Philadelphia and turned into a true jazz and swing music icon. Nicknamed “Lady Day” by her friend and music partner Lester Young, Billie Holiday lived a life of fabulous highs and tear-jerking lows, all of which have been chronicled in books, film, and on TV.
And now the Curio Theatre Company is turning its Black Box space into a South Philly bar for one of Holidays’s final performances as it comes back to life with Lanie Robertson’s “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” running through April 9.
Artistic Director Paul Kuhn says, “We chose this show as our return to the stage because Billie Holiday is one of those rare artists who was able to transmute very real pain into beautiful music. At a time when all of us are grappling with grief and uncertainty after the last two years, Billie Holiday serves as an inspiration to us all.”
Barrymore Award winner and Curio Company Member Ebony Pullum stars as the fabulous lady herself. “Over the years she’s been performed by such superstars as Diana Ross and Audra McDonald, and now it’s my turn. But I wanted to make Holiday all my own,” says Pullum, “so I never watched the other performances. I dug so deeply into her life that I felt I really got to know her.”
According to Pullum, the trick in playing a real person versus a fictional one, is to “really get to know the person. So I studied the way she talked, the way she walked. I studied all her mannerisms until I finally became her!”
“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” recounts Holiday’s life through the songs that made her famous.
More than a dozen musical numbers are woven with personal stories, both hard and humorous.
At a small, intimate bar in South Philadelphia in 1959, Holiday puts on a show that will prove to be the last performances of her lifetime. Through this performance, her poignant voice and emotional songs, the jazz great shares her loves and losses at a bar on March 4, 1959, just four months before her death.
Pullum’s adventure with the theater began when she was just nine years old and watched Rudy on “The Bill Cosby Show.” She says she knew from that moment what she wanted to do with her life.
“I went to my mother and told her about it, and rather than laugh at me she enrolled me in Freedom Theater’s acting program. I was nine years old, and from that moment on my liking of the theater turned into a great love for it.”
Pullum left Freedom Theatre when she graduated from high school, and went off to Northampton College for awhile, then onto Community College. “But I soon left. I figured I could get most of my training on the job, which I thought would be much more beneficial to me in the long run.”
And she was right. Over the years she’s appeared at various venues, including the Lantern Theatre, Theatre Horizon, Peoples Light, Quintessence, and many more. And she looks forward to appearing in many more productions over the next coming years.
“I now know how it feels to be an actor, standing on stage and telling the kinds of stories I want to tell,” she concludes. “And years from now I’d like to have been on Broadway and maybe even done a few good movies. But the stage is where my heart is.”
For more information on “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” visit curiotheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.