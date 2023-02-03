If there's a role Johnnie Hobbs, Jr. can't play, it probably hasn't been written yet.
That's because after more than 40 years in the business, Hobbs seems to have played them all, at most of Philadelphia's major local theaters, as well as on stages around the country. He's also appeared in many movies, TV shows and commercials.
Hobbs will soon be appearing on the Walnut Street Theatre's stage in Tennessee Willams' “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” The production begins with previews on Feb. 14, and continues through March 12.
An American classic, the play is set in the sweltering Mississippi Delta where Brick and his wife, Maggie “the Cat,” are celebrating the birthday of Brick's father, Big Daddy. As the hot summer evening unfolds, the veneer of Southern gentility slips away, and long-hidden truths emerge.
Hobbs returns to the Walnut stage as the tactless, opportunistic and hypocritical guest Rev. Tooker. “He's a man who has befriended the family, but his main goals include his own self-interest as he hopes to get a large sum of money from Big Daddy,” Hobbs explains.
“I've never seen the play, and only saw bits and pieces of the movie,” Hobbs admits. “But I felt it was a good part for me and was delighted when Bernard Havard (the Walnut's producing artistic director) asked me to do it.”
But Hobbs' career goals didn't always include the theater, and didn't really take shape until his hopes of having a baseball career were dashed.
“Once I realized that was never going to happen, I looked around for an alternative. I had always dabbled a bit in the theater, and there was always a little spark there, so I thought it might be a good alternative for me.”
And so it was. In the early 70s, after finishing his military service, Hobbs began training as an actor at Freedom Theatre under the late John Allen.
“John taught me what acting really was,” Hobbs says, “and John began by teaching me the importance of understanding who we are.”
Not only did Hobbs learn to use that lesson well on stage, but he also used it as an important tool when he went into the classroom to teach others. He began teaching eager students at Freedom Theatre, then at Temple University, and finally at the University of the Arts. He retired in 2013 after being on the school's faculty for 30 years.
Hobbs says, “I believe good teachers help their students discover who they are, how to communicate and open their eyes to many possibilities.”
He also has standards for being the best actor one can be. “Much of being a good actor includes much of the same qualities. Plus, it takes a lot of time to learn how to move and express yourself, and how to hone your craft.”
Hobbs has learned all the lessons well. He's been nominated three times for a Barrymore Award. He's also been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
For more information on the "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" production, visit walnutstreettheatre.org
