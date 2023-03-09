He's a hard-working, award-winning, multi-talented man in his own right.
But put him together with his fabulous mother, Dionne Warwick, and you have the co-producers (along with WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil) of “Hit!: The Musical,” now on a national tour and stopping at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on March 10.
“Thousands of kids auditioned for this show,” Damon Elliott said, “and we saw some really amazing talent from kids ages 10 to 22. And now audiences across America will have the chance to hear them as they go through the musical decades, from the 60s to the 70s, and all the way up through the 2000s, singing songs from Broadway, pop, country and rock.”
A cast of budding young superstars will take audiences on a musical journey, performing songs such as “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “I Will Always Love You," "Singing in the Rain,” and many more.
“Honestly, there's nothing like watching an 11-year-old sing a James Brown song and interpreting it the way only an 11-year-old could,” Elliott says. “So watching the show you won't get caught up in the performers' ages, but rather in their amazing talent.”
Asked to describe his favorite part of the show, Elliott answers succinctly: “The beginning, the middle, and the end!”
According to Elliott, everyone in or connected with the show is having a great time. “In fact,” he states, “about the only real challenge we face is having to move about 60 people.
“And that's especially true when it comes to the youngest members of the cast. They may not be used to all the travel it takes to be on a national tour and all the stresses that can be associated with it.”
Not so for Elliott who, because of his famous mother, has been traveling since he was a baby. “And because of that I'm used to it, and I truly love to travel. By the time I was 10 I couldn't wait to get on another airplane. I would say I'm definitely cut from my mom's DNA.”
Elliott's own amazing talent has been on display since a very young age. The two-time Grammy winner, Academy Award-nominated (along with songwriter Diane Warren for the song “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like A Woman”) is also a multi-Platinum producer.
Over the years he's worked with the likes of Pink, Beyoncé, and Keyshia Cole, among others. He is now producing a new gospel record with his mom and Dolly Parton called “Peace Like a River.”
"I love working with my mother, whether producing her music or co-producing this show with her. She's amazing,” Elliott insists.
“For me, it's like a dream come true. Here I am, working with a living legend who just happens to be my mom. I feel honored to be her son.”
Elliott describes himself as a man always on the go. “I'm always moving, all day, every day. And that's just the way I like it. I also consider myself a mommy's boy. That's right. I call her mommy, and if I could wear a T-shirt that said that, I would. I'm not ashamed to admit it.”
As for his future, with the Emmy already sewed up, he's looking forward to hopefully receiving the Oscar this coming Sunday night.
“Then all I need is the Grammy and the Tony so I can walk up to John Legend (the first African American man in the entertainment industry to win all four awards) and say, 'See, you're not the only one!'”
For more information, visit www.keswicktheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.