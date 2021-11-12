Spooky season may have come and gone, but at Greystone Hall in West Chester, PA., fright lingers around every corner. Running now through the Nov. 24, the famous venue will act as the fitting backdrop to Katherine Bates’s play, “The Manor,” produced by Greystone and Colonial Playhouse. Returning for its fourth year, “The Manor,” set in the 1920s focuses on the “McCallister” family through their success and tribulations with plenty of scandal and murder to go around.
Written by Katherine Bates and directed by Sam Barrett, “The Manor” is inspired by the tragic events surrounding the Doheny family, renamed in Bates play to the “McCallister’s”. “The Beverly Hills home the Doheny’s owned is in a ton of movies, it’s now a state park because at one point he was the wealthiest American. So it was really the house that inspired her to look around and say, ‘how do I tell this family’s story in their own home?’ And that’s where I think her creative juices went. That’s how this all got written.” says director Sam Barrett.
The Doheny’s faced public scrutiny after the family’s patriarchal figure Edward Doheny was accused of bribing the U.S. Secretary of Interior in exchange for a lease worth 32,000 acres of federal land, otherwise known as the Teapot Dome Scandal.
If the story and costumes don’t put you in the 1920s then the location certainly will. “This show has been done in Beverly Hills for over 25 years, and the owner of Greystone Hall in West Chester went and saw the show out in Beverly Hills one year and thought, ‘well I have a Greystone, why can’t we do the same show in West Chester?’ So the playwright came East and said, ‘yes of course you can do the show in your beautiful home,’” says Barrett. “Greystone is so wonderful for the show because it’s set in the 1920s and Greystone Hall is already designed for the time period and we always say it really is the star of the show and we’re kind of having fun in it,” Barrett says.
Helping further bring this play to life are the actors from the Colonial Playhouse in Delaware. Playing the role of Henrietta Havesham Pugh, Brynne Maddrey talks about the juxtaposition of playing a 1920’s woman in 2021, “a lot of Henrietta is very tied to the time period like how she acts in public and how she is with other people. She’s totally different than the women of today, but that’s what makes the part fun. For me, I think the hard part about Henrietta is the singing and dancing aspect of it. She just breaks out sporadically in singing and dancing in the middle of a party and that’s not something you would do these days,” says Maddrey.
Audiences will also get the opportunity to explore the mansion while immersed in the story. “The audience moves around the house for certain scenes. It is a drama and it is a historical drama based on true life facts and the wonderful way it’s written is, it doesn’t matter which scene you see, you’ll get the whole story,” says Barrett. With “The Manor” set to return after taking a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brynne expresses the gratitude she feels about the arts going live again. “It makes you appreciate it [theatre] more because we didn’t have it for over a year. Art is how I express myself, so not being able to do it for over a year, or having to change how you do it in some capacity, you appreciate it more,” says Maddrey.
In true theater fashion, the show must go on. Audiences will be required to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status while indoors. For more information, visit
