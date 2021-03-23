When she was a little girl growing up in South Carolina, Sharese Salters dreamed of all she could become one day.
“When I was young I dreamed of acting. Then, at one point, I wanted to be a chef or an interior designer or a talk show host. But once I was in high school I decided to become a lawyer. And after talking to a guest speaker we had one day, I learned you didn’t have to major in pre-law in order to go to law school,” Salters recalls.
“I thought that was great,” she continues “I could study and still have fun. So that’s what I did and I never left.”
A graduate of the University of South Carolina who majored in fine arts/theater, Salters says she knew that if she were to succeed in show business she had to move to a big city where all that would be possible.
“I’ve never had a particular attachment to South Carolina, and I understood that if you really wanted to do theater you had to move to a large city,” Salters say. “And, for me, Villanova fit the bill.”
Today Salters is a 2nd year Props and Scenic graduate assistant at the University. The work she does, she explains, depends on the show at hand, whether finding and/or building the props that are necessary, or painting the scenery.
She is also an actor who is thrilled to be taking part in Villanova’s production of “The Scar Test.” Written by Hannah Khalil, the play follows a group of asylum seekers who flee the horrors of their homeland and arrive in the United Kingdom. Instead, imprisoned together at an Immigration Removal Center, they find themselves stuck in limbo, stripped of their privacy, and isolated a world away from the lives they used to know.
“The Scar Test,” which will be streamed March 25 through April 4, gets its title from a procedure used to determine whether detainees have undergone torture in their home country. Legally, victims of torture cannot be detained. But you have to be able to prove to officials that you have been tortured despite the fact that not all forms of torture leave external scars.
“Most of us in the show play multiple roles,” Salters notes, “and the play shows what the women experience in the detention center as opposed to what the center claims it does.”
Salters has also appeared in other productions at the University, and is currently preparing to co-produce a New Play Festival in the Student Studio Show slot.
After Salters receives her Masters in Theater degree this Spring, she hopes to go on to becoming a bonafide actress. She admits she also enjoys playwriting, and loves working with children, so one day she might enjoy teaching art history.
Looking back, Salters says she’s grateful to the Villanova Theater Department for all the preparedness for success they have given her.
“And now I’m looking forward to using all that knowledge to bring joy to myself and others.”
