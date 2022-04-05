“A Man for All Seasons,” Robert Bolt’s searing drama that focuses on Sir Thomas More’s refusal to acknowledge King Henry VIII as the supreme head of the Church of England, is being presented by Lantern Theatre Company now through April 10 at Plays & Players Theatre.
The drama explores themes of ethics and personal conscience as it compels audiences to consider how far they might go to keep clear their own conscience in the face of pressure from a powerful ruler or government.
Philadelphia native Frank X appears as Thomas More, a brilliant, sociable, loving man filled with life, successful and well-liked.
But his world, according to Frank X, was quickly changing, and in ways he could not accept and finally, as Bolt says “he found something in himself without which life was valueless and when that was denied him was able to grasp his death.”
The New York Times lauded Bolt as “one of the most successful British writers of his time.” His play, “A Man for All Seasons,” became a hit on Broadway, winning four Tony Awards in 1962, including Best Play. Later, in 1966, the feature film of the same name won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Frank X himself has been lauded for his fine theatrical work after decades in the business. He’s the winner of the Barrymore Award for Best Actor for his performance in “Lonely Planet,” as well as several Barrymore Award nominations for his work at the Lantern Theatre.
Growing up, although his mother enrolled him in a dance class when he was just six or seven, something he thoroughly enjoyed, he later gave in to his father’s wish and enrolled in Johns Hopkins University on his way to a medical degree.
“But as I got older, I decided to leave Johns Hopkins and headed for New York and a theater career, even though,” he volunteers, “I never thought of it as a truly viable career.”
But when he moved back to his hometown he soon found out it was. Soon his acting skills were widely recognized and he became a hit.
And now, after so many years on the stage (as well as TV and film), Frank X says he has happily found his niche. “And just being in this play, in a role that is larger-than-life, is a thrill. And although the play was written decades ago, I still find it relevant. Bolt is writing about men of conscience. Where do you draw the line and stand up for what you believe in? That message, I believe, is still pertinent today.”
And today, addressing all young actors of every color, race and religion, Frank X hopes when they see him on stage they see potential for themselves. “When I was growing up, I wouldn’t have been able to picture anyone handing this role to me. In fact, Sidney Poitier was about the only actor I ever saw, and although he was wonderful in everything he did, I could hardly relate to him.
“Actually” he continues, “when people would see a Black person on a commercial, they would call me to take a look. And if there was a Black couple on the screen, we would all run to the TV screen to see the show, we could hardly believe it.
“So I hope all people who are members of any minority who are affected by seeing me, will surely see the potential for themselves. Yes, things are getting better, but we still have a long way to go. TV is making all kinds of promises and I just hope they’ll live up to them; We’ll see.”
Tickets are available online at lanterntheater.org or by calling 215-829-0395.
